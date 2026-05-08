Cala Health Wins 2026 MedTech Breakthrough Award for Best New Neurology Technology Solution

Wearable neuromodulation therapy company recognized for its breakthrough approach to treating hand tremors in patients with Essential Tremor

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cala®, the bioelectronic medicine leader, announced today the Cala kIQ® System has been named "Best New Neurology Technology Solution" as part of the 2026 MedTech Breakthrough Awards. The awards honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work, and success in various health and medical technology categories. This year's program attracted more than 5,000 nominations from around the globe.

Cala Health won the award in recognition of its groundbreaking neurology technology platform, which is transforming how patients struggling with essential tremor (ET) access and receive care. The company is part of an elite group of 2026 winners that includes Noom, Boston Scientific, Teladoc, Medtronic, DocGo, Zimmer Biomet, CVS Health, Lyra Health, Elsevier, Medidata, IQVIA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PointClickCare, Canon Medical Systems, and Alcon/Novartis among others.

"Being named the Best New Neurology Technology Solution by the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is a meaningful validation of the work our entire team has poured into making Cala TAPS® Therapy a reality for patients living with essential tremor," said Deanna Harshbarger, CEO of Cala Health. "For too long, people with ET have had limited options that fit into their daily lives. We set out to change that with a non-invasive, wearable therapy they can use at home. This recognition reflects not just our technology, but our commitment to expanding access. We're proud of how far we've come, and even more energized about what's ahead."

The Cala kIQ system delivers TAPS Therapy through a noninvasive wrist-worn wearable neuromodulation device, which is physician-prescribed and aids in the temporary relief of hand tremors in adults with ET. The disease affects over 7 million Americans, causing uncontrollable hand and arm shaking that disrupts daily activities, and pre-existing treatment options are often insufficient or require invasive surgical options. The Cala kIQ System bridges this treatment gap and eases symptoms in the treated hand following stimulation.

For more on how Cala Health is transforming neurology care, visit www.calahealth.com.

About Cala®

Cala Health® is a bioelectronic medicine company transforming the standard of care for chronic disease. The company's wearable neuromodulation therapies merge innovations in neuroscience and technology to deliver individualized peripheral nerve stimulation, and its direct-to-home digital durable medical equipment (DME) platform is reshaping the delivery of prescription therapies.

The Cala kIQ® System is the only FDA-cleared wearable device that delivers effective therapy for action hand tremor in people with essential tremor and Parkinson's disease. The Cala kIQ device is indicated to aid in the temporary relief of hand tremors in the treated hand following stimulation in adults with essential tremor. The Cala kIQ device is indicated to aid in the temporary relief of postural and kinetic hand tremor symptoms that impact some activities of daily living in the treated hand following stimulation in adults with Parkinson's disease. The Cala kIQ device delivers TAPS™ therapy, which provides transcutaneous afferent patterned stimulation.

Caution: Federal law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician. Prior to use, refer to the product labeling for complete product instructions for use, contraindications, warnings, and precautions at https://calahealth.com.

SOURCE Cala Health