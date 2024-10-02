CALCEED® is a Convenient, Carefully Crafted Calcium Supplement

Synevit's Calcium Supplement Is Designed to Maximize Impact with Minimal Disruption

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calcium is an important supplement for many people, especially seniors. However, finding a supplement that is effective and convenient can be challenging. CALCEED® was designed to address both concerns, helping those with a calcium deficiency live healthier, happier lives in the process.

"Every formula we create is customized for specific needs," explains George Cvetkovski, CEO of the European health and wellness brand SYNEVIT®. "With CALCEED®, our objective was to create a research-backed, effective calcium supplement that you can trust to do what it is supposed to do — strengthen your bones and muscles."

Cvetkovski goes on to emphasize the degree of detail that went into the CALCEED® formula. "As with all of our formulas, we developed CALCEED® with ongoing close collaborations with doctors and pharmacists. Some of these are on staff. Others are consultants. We always invest heavily in in-house research, development, and analysis whenever we are vetting new ingredients and formulas."

In the case of CALCEED®, the result is a supplement that features two organic forms of calcium. These have been formulated for extended and high bioavailability to ensure maximum uptake. As with all SYNEVIT® products, the goal is not to deliver a maximum and accurate dose.

"Like Goldilocks, we strive to find the 'just right' amount of concentration for each ingredient based on the recommended daily allowance for that component," the CEO elaborates. "We don't go for excessive dosage, like many other brands. We follow the rules. They're there for a reason, after all, because they're what's best for your body."

CALCEED® is also easy to take. The product comes in packets, which you can stir or shake into water, milk, or juice once a day during or after breakfast. The SYNEVIT® team is invested in finding the synergy between natural nutraceutical ingredients, too. With that in mind, the group recommends taking the calcium supplement with their SYNCADOL® Vitamin D3 supplement for maximum effect.

"Calcium is an essential supplement for ongoing health," Cvetkovski summarizes. "CALCEED® is uniquely formulated to ensure you're getting the right amount of bioavailable calcium on a daily basis. It's designed to make calcium supplementation convenient and effective."

About SYNEVIT®

Launched in 1998 by CEO George Cvetkovski, SYNEVIT® traces its roots to North Macedonia (ex: Yugoslavia). The brand is currently headquartered out of North Macedonia with offices in Serbia and Rochester, New York. SYNEVIT® is an in-house brand of vitamins and minerals with unique, perpetually improved formulas informed by on-staff doctors and pharmacists and designed for therapeutic effect in patients. Learn more at synevit.com.

