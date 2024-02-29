Calceed Provides an Honest Daily Dose of Calcium

SYNEVIT®'s Commitment to Quality and Transparency Has Uniquely Influenced the Formula of Its Calcium Supplement

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calcium is a common supplement. Good calcium levels are a critical element of healthy bones, teeth, and key bodily functions, such as the functioning of muscles, nerves, and the heart. Many take calcium as a way to prevent or manage osteoporosis, too. The team at the health and wellness brand SYNEVIT® is fully in support of calcium supplements as a way to improve health. While calcium supplementation is normal, though, the group, led by founder George Cvetkovski, emphasizes that it is important to use a science-backed, doctor-approved formula.

"At SYNEVIT®, our goal is to use Technology in Synergy with Nature®," Cvetkovski says, "Our team of pharmacists and doctors — both on staff and third-party consultants — are always trying to make sure that we provide the cleanest ingredients in the purest doses to maximize the positive impact that each supplement has on our customers."

Cvetkovski adds that this focus on precision and quality must be unequivocal priorities. "Your supplement manufacturer should never be a casual operation," he declares. "That's why we take the formulation and production processes so seriously. This instills a unique level of trust. In our home country of Macedonia, consumers aren't the only ones interested in our supplements. Doctors are prescribing our products, too. This is because we invest in each formula to ensure that everything is perfect."

In the case of calcium, this commitment to quality and precision can be seen in SYNEVIT®'s Calceed calcium supplement. The product is designed to help:

Those at risk of calcium deficiencies

Anyone who does not consume sufficient calcium in their diets (such as those who are dairy-free)

Seniors managing the need for an increase in their calcium intake.

Recommended daily allowance figures (RDA) are included right in the product description. This is on purpose, as a major focus of SYNEVIT®'s approach is to include precise dosage for daily bodily needs. "We want to make sure the body can retain each ingredient," Cvetkovski says, "You don't just want to take a lot of something. That can be dangerous. You want the right amount of concentration. Our products provide the highest RDA level. No more, no less."

From clean organic ingredients to precise dosage, Calceed is an elite option for those looking for a calcium supplement. It is just one example of the care, attention, and professionalism that is a hallmark feature of the entire SYNEVIT® catalog.

About SYNEVIT®

Launched in 1998 by CEO George Cvetkovski, SYNEVIT® traces its roots to North Macedonia (ex: Yugoslavia). The brand is currently headquartered out of North Macedonia with offices in Serbia and Rochester, New York. SYNEVIT® is an in-house brand of vitamins and minerals with unique, perpetually improved formulas informed by on-staff doctors and pharmacists and designed for therapeutic effect in patients. Learn more at synevit.net .

George Cvetkovski

[email protected]

(02) 3225 843

SOURCE SYNEVIT