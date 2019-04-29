CalCPA Awards Top Women In Accounting For Leadership, Mentoring, Community And Public Service

BURLINGAME, Calif., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Society of CPAs (CalCPA) honored five top women in the accounting profession during its "2019 Women to Watch Awards" at the CalCPA Women's Leadership Forum.

The annual "Women to Watch Awards" recognize female CPAs across all stages of their careers for their leadership, community and public service, advocacy, mentoring of other CPAs and overall contributions to the profession. Awards are given in three categories: Emerging Leader, Experienced Leader, and Trailblazer.

"This year's winners of the Women to Watch Awards serve as strong examples not only to their peers in the profession today, but also as inspiration to women thinking about future careers in accounting and finance," said Anthony Pugliese, CPA, CGMA, CITP, incoming CEO of CalCPA.

The 2019 Women to Watch Award recipients are:

Emerging Leader Award

Frances Ellington , CPA, senior tax manager at Green Hasson Janks LLP in Los Angeles

, CPA, senior tax manager at Green Hasson Janks LLP in Tiffany Ann Goodall , CPA, tax supervisor at Bartlett Pringle & Wolf LLP in Santa Barbara

Experienced Leader Award

Lisa Daniels , CPA, managing partner at KPMG in San Francisco

, CPA, managing partner at KPMG in Amber Setter , CPA, PCC, executive coach at Intention Setter: Leadership Coaching & Consulting in San Diego

Trailblazer Award

Donita Joseph , CPA, partner at Windes in the greater Los Angeles area

The CalCPA Women's Leadership Forum focuses on promoting diversity and inclusion in the accounting and finance profession and attracts hundreds of professionals from across California.

"CalCPA supports greater diversity and inclusion efforts in our profession because they drive better collaboration, innovative thinking, value and growth in the organizations in which our members work and the communities in which they live," added Pugliese. "Our Women's Leadership Forum is a platform that brings together thought leaders and experts on women's issues in accounting and is part of CalCPA's broader efforts to achieve greater diversity and inclusion in our profession."

About CalCPA

Headquartered in Burlingame, California, the California Society of Certified Public Accountants (CalCPA.org) is the nation's largest state accounting organization and the largest CPA association in California. It serves more than 45,000 members in public practice, private industry, education and government. Through CalCPA Institute, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, CalCPA members provide financial literacy programs to high schools and community groups.

