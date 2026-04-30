Viking Mergers & Acquisitions Facilitates Sale of Global Yacht Regulatory Compliance Firm

TAMPA, Fla., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A well-established yacht regulatory compliance business based in Florida has been acquired by two strategic buyers who joined forces to complete the transaction, bringing together complementary marine industry expertise and creating a platform for continued growth.

Yacht Regulatory Compliance Business has been acquired by Strategic Buyers.

"Consistently delivering strong outcomes for clients divesting their businesses is a tremendous source of pride for Viking," said Larry Lawson II, President of the Florida Division. "Christian, Jacob, and Tom exemplified the strength of a highly focused deal team, driven by transaction expertise and an unwavering commitment to exceeding our clients' expectations."

For several decades, the company has operated as one of the top yacht regulatory compliance providers worldwide, earning a strong reputation for helping clients navigate complex regulatory requirements across the global yachting industry.

The buyers include the owner of a marine appraisal and surveying company and the owner of a naval architecture and marine engineering company, whose combined capabilities created a strong strategic fit for the acquisition and future growth opportunities in the marine sector.

Christian Aunspaugh, Jacob Middleton, and Thomas Murphy of Viking Mergers & Acquisitions advised the transaction.

"This transaction required thoughtful coordination, buyer qualification, and a clear understanding of what made the business so valuable within a specialized market," said Christian Aunspaugh, Partner at Viking Mergers & Acquisitions. "By identifying the right buyer fit and guiding the process from start to finish, we were able to help achieve a successful outcome for all parties involved."

The deal reflects Viking's ability to guide specialized businesses through a disciplined sale process, align sellers with well-matched strategic buyers, and manage complex transactions involving multiple parties.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions Florida Division

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions, with offices strategically located throughout Florida, supports business owners with annual revenues ranging from $2M to $250M. Viking offers complimentary business valuation services, ongoing valuation updates, and comprehensive exit planning and strategy for small and middle-market business owners.

As one of the largest and most successful mergers and acquisitions firms in the United States, Viking is headquartered in Tampa, FL, and Charlotte, NC. The firm has offices strategically positioned across the U.S., providing exceptional brokerage services as well as mergers & acquisitions advisory work. Over the past three decades, Viking has successfully sold over 950 businesses, achieving a closing ratio of nearly four times the industry average. Viking consistently maintains an impressive 85% closing rate, securing sellers an average of 96% of their asking price.

Visit https://www.vikingmerger.com to request a confidential, complimentary business valuation or to access more information regarding selling or buying a business.

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions