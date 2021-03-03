Caldera Announces New Software Drivers for HP Latex 700 and 800 Printers

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caldera, part of Dover Digital Printing and Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the launch of new software drivers for the HP Latex 700 and 800 printers, adding to its award-winning raster image processor ("RIP") software.

Called CalderaRIP Version 14, this software can be used to operate all four of the new HP Latex models, including the new HP Latex 700 and 800 printers. It is also the only RIP solution designed specifically for macOS. This new software enables users to have complete control over the production process from design to finishing. It offers a fully scalable solution that encompasses all the demands of high-volume digital printing environments via one fully-integrated RIP program.

Specifically, CalderaRIP Version 14 can be used across several workstations with just one software license. Beyond being able to drive multiple printers at once, the RIP can also be used to operate numerous Print & Cut peripherals at the same time, optimizing productivity across customers' print operations. In addition, the software offers users reduced media wastage, outstanding color management, repetition and nesting programs and efficient ink usage. It is for all these reasons that CalderaRIP Version 14 is one of the few RIP solutions recommended and certified for use with HP printers.

"Once again, Caldera has proved itself a market leader by placing the needs of our customers at the center of our activities. Our continuing partnership with HP ensures that our offerings are in line with the latest market developments, enabling HP users to stick with technology they already know and trust. We are proud to continue to deliver high-quality results in the fast-moving digital print market," said Samin Sarkar, General Manager, Caldera.

The new Caldera drivers for the HP Latex range offer a combination of consistent, high-quality printing on a wide variety of substrates with fast turnaround times. With speeds of up to 334 square feet per hour for the Latex 700 and up to 388 square feet per hour for the Latex 800, these printers are incredibly fast while retaining their versatility – applications include textile, banners, signage, vehicle wraps, home décor, packaging, transparent vinyl, window and backlit printing. The Latex 700W and 800W have additionally been optimized for white ink, expanding the range of these printers even further. Used in combination with CalderaRIP Version 14, they deliver excellent productivity gains and promise a fast return on investment.

About Caldera:

Headquartered outside Strasbourg in Eckbolsheim, France, Caldera is a leading developer and distributor of innovative software solutions serving the graphics and textile markets. Over the past 25 years, Caldera has developed recognition as the leading developer of raster image processing software, color management and workflow solutions for the graphics and textile space. Additional information is available on the company's website at www.caldera.com.

About Dover Digital Printing:

Dover Digital Printing is comprised of the brands of Caldera, Kiian Digital, J-Teck, MS Printing and Sawgrass Industrial, and provides a complete solution of digital printing needs while driving efficiency for customers, and leading to greater speed, accuracy and profitability.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Caldera Contact:

Sébastien Hanssens

+33 3 88210000

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Andrey Galiuk, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

(630) 743-5131

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover

