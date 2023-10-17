Caldera Launches VisualRIP Subscription for Large Format Digital Printing

Dover

17 Oct, 2023, 16:15 ET

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caldera, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the launch of VisualRIP, an entry-level annual subscription raster image processor ("RIP") package for large-format digital printing. VisualRIP, which is based on Caldera's award-winning software, provides a range of professional printing features to small businesses.

VisualRIP's fast and intuitive user interface enables printers to produce high-quality signage and visual communications with ease. By simplifying essential prepress, color management, finishing and automation features, Caldera's new subscription package will bring a host of user benefits and return on investment for this competitive market segment.

"Caldera has created this new RIP package to reach out to users in the smaller end of the market who might have previously been reluctant to the cost and complexity of existing RIP packages. With the VisualRIP subscription, Caldera now offers affordable access to professional printing software for a whole new group of potential customers," said Sebastien Hanssens, VP of Marketing & Operations at Caldera.

VisualRIP's compatibility with a wide range of print & cut peripherals results in optimized workflows and substantial time savings. The subscription package embeds Adobe® technology for accurate reproduction and includes Pantone® Libraries as well as automatic spot color detection tools for advanced color management. In addition, included prepress features will allow users to save up to 20% on media.

"Providing new and existing customers with solutions that fit the way they want to print lies at the heart of everything we do," said Hanssens. "VisualRIP creates an easy and cost-effective route to high-quality large-format printing for users who have little experience with a proprietary RIP product, helping us to reach a new customer base."

Subscribers can choose between two versions of the new package, Essentials and Pro. Pro users will benefit from additional features, including advanced automation capabilities with SmartImport, trimmer support, job cost viewing with CostProof, and EasyMedia, which enables matching colors on all media and printing technologies.

About Caldera:
Headquartered outside Strasbourg in Eckbolsheim, France, Caldera is a leading developer and distributor of innovative software solutions serving the graphics and textile markets. Over the past 25 years, Caldera has developed recognition as the leading developer of raster image processing software, color management and workflow solutions for the graphics and textile space. Additional information is available on the company's website at www.caldera.com.

About Dover:
Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.   

Caldera Contact: 
Sébastien Hanssens
+33 3 88210000
[email protected] 

Dover Media Contact:
Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications
(630) 743-5039
[email protected]      

Dover Investor Contact: 
Jack Dickens, Senior Director, Investor Relations 
(630) 743-2566
[email protected]

PANTONE is a registered trademark of Pantone LLC.  ADOBE is a registered trademark of Adobe Systems Inc.

