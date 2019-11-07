Caldwell Cassady & Curry Adds Associate Nicholas Nestelbaum in Dallas

DALLAS, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas-based intellectual property and business litigation firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry has added Nicholas Nestelbaum as the firm's newest associate.

Mr. Nestelbaum focuses his practice on patent litigation and commercial litigation. His legal track record includes representing both plaintiffs and defendants in high-stakes civil cases at the state and federal level.

"We are pleased to welcome Nick to Caldwell Cassady & Curry," says name principal Brad Caldwell. "His proven skills in a variety of complex cases make him a great asset for our clients and the entire firm."

Mr. Nestelbaum's legal experience covers a variety of commercial litigation matters, copyright disputes, nationwide class actions, and civil claims filed under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO). He also has played key roles for clients in white-collar investigations, government enforcement actions, employment issues, and cross-border litigation.

Licensed to practice in New York and New Jersey, Mr. Nestelbaum previously clerked for the Hon. Frank Montalvo in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas and the Hon. Arthur Bergman of the New Jersey Superior Court.

Mr. Nestelbaum earned his law degree at New York University School of Law, where he served as Senior Articles Editor for the Journal of International Law and Politics. Prior to law school, he graduated from the University of Chicago with a master's degree in political science and Brandeis University with an undergraduate degree in politics and Russian studies.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

