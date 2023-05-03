Caldwell Cassady & Curry Adds Experienced Patent Attorney Aisha Haley in Dallas

DALLAS, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas intellectual property and business litigation firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry is welcoming experienced patent litigator Aisha Haley as the firm's newest attorney.

Ms. Haley joins Caldwell Cassady & Curry as counsel with extensive experience based on her prior roles with two law firms in Washington, D.C., and her years of experience as a federal law clerk. Ms. Haley served as a law clerk to the Hon. Alan D. Lourie at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and the Hon. Robert W. Schroeder III at the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

Following her clerkships, Ms. Haley worked at an elite litigation boutique where she continued developing her expertise in commercial and patent trial work. Most recently, she was an integral member of a trial team that secured a $15 million jury verdict in the Northern District of California.

"Aisha is a proven trial lawyer with years of experience in the types of cases our firm has become known for," says firm principal Austin Curry. "Her background as a federal clerk provides her with an extra level of expertise when representing the firm's clients."

Ms. Haley has handled cases before federal district and appellate courts covering a broad range of cutting-edge technologies. She has extensive experience in case strategy, motions practice, fact and expert witness depositions, all aspects of the pretrial process, fact and expert witness trial examinations, and post-trial and appellate briefing.

Ms. Haley was a member of the Virginia Tax Review editorial board prior to earning her law degree at the University of Virginia School of Law. She completed her undergraduate degree in biochemistry and molecular biology at the University of Georgia.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secret claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

