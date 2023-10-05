Caldwell Cassady & Curry Attorneys in Dallas Ranked Among Nation's Best Intellectual Property Trial Lawyers

Caldwell Cassady & Curry

05 Oct, 2023

DALLAS, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Three accomplished trial lawyers from the Dallas intellectual property and business litigation firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry are recognized in the 2024 Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America rankings based on their years of success for clients in significant intellectual property disputes.

Name principals Brad Caldwell, Jason Cassady, and Austin Curry are ranked in the compilation of the country's top trial attorneys based on nominations from other law firms and independent research and vetting conducted by Lawdragon's editorial team.

The Lawdragon recognition follows the three attorneys' selections earlier this year in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America and the IAM Patent 1000 rankings of the leading patent litigators in the U.S.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry's courtroom track record includes seven consecutive trial victories against technology giant Apple Inc. and more than $2.5 billion in overall verdicts, judgments, and court-approved settlements during the past decade.

Most recently, Mr. Caldwell, Mr. Cassady, Mr. Curry, and other firm attorneys helped a client win a $1.68 million patent infringement verdict over technology that covers critical elements of the emerging ATSC3.0 (NextGen TV) standard for television broadcasts. The verdict against consumer electronics giant LG Electronics amounted to $6.75 per unit for each infringing product sold through the day of the verdict.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry has continued the firm's growth during the past year by welcoming experienced attorney John Summers back after his stint with the U.S. Attorney's Office. The firm also added Richard Cochrane, Aisha Haley, and James Yang to its roster of intellectual property trial attorneys.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

