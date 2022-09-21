Caldwell Cassady & Curry Attorneys in Dallas Ranked Among Texas' Best for Intellectual Property, Business Litigation

DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The publishers of the annual Texas Super Lawyers list are recognizing four attorneys from Dallas' Caldwell Cassady & Curry for their extensive track records in complex business disputes and high-profile intellectual property lawsuits.

Firm principals Kevin Burgess, Brad Caldwell, Jason Cassady, and Austin Curry earned selections on the 2022 Texas Super Lawyers roster based on their years of experience in intellectual property cases. Mr. Caldwell and Mr. Cassady also are noted for their trial skills in business cases involving public and privately held companies and individual entrepreneurs.

This marks the first year Mr. Curry has earned a spot on the Super Lawyers list, which is published by Thomson Reuters. He was previously ranked among the state's top young lawyers for more than a decade on the Texas Rising Stars list, where he was named among the Top 100 up-and-coming attorneys in Texas five times. The three other Caldwell Cassady & Curry honorees have been listed in Super Lawyers for years.

Earlier this year, Mr. Caldwell, Mr. Burgess, and Mr. Cassady claimed spots in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, with Mr. Caldwell earning the title of Lawyer of the Year for intellectual property litigation in Dallas/Fort Worth. In addition, Mr. Curry recently completed the rigorous application process and written examination to become Board Certified in Patent Litigation by the National Board of Trial Advocacy, the first board certifying agency to be accredited by the American Bar Association in U.S. history.

The Super Lawyers list is assembled each year through a process where Texas lawyers are asked to nominate attorneys who they believe are at the top of the profession in various areas of law. Once the nominations are tabulated, Super Lawyers' editors conduct additional research, including interviews with attorneys from across the state. The final list represents the leading attorneys in Texas by practice area.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

For more information, contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or [email protected].

SOURCE Caldwell Cassady & Curry