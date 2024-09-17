Caldwell Cassady & Curry Attorneys in Dallas Recognized on 2024 Texas Super Lawyers List for Intellectual Property Trials, Business Lawsuits

DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The name principals at Dallas' Caldwell Cassady & Curry are recognized for their years of successful work for clients in intellectual property and business litigation on the 2024 Texas Super Lawyers list published by Thomson Reuters.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry's Brad Caldwell, Jason Cassady, and Austin Curry have earned multiple selections on the Texas Super Lawyers and the companion Texas Rising Stars lists, including the Dallas/Fort Worth Top 100 and Up-and-Coming 100 rankings.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry and the firm's lawyers are regularly recognized by the publishers of Super Lawyers and other respected guides to the legal profession. The Super Lawyers rankings have been published for over 20 years based on nominations from lawyers across Texas, an independent research process conducted by the publisher, and peer evaluations.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry's court victories for clients have produced billions of dollars in verdicts, judgments, and settlements, including a $57 million patent infringement award handed down earlier this year in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry also welcomed former software engineer Ashton Duke as the firm's newest associate this summer. He is the latest addition to the firm's experienced trial teams, including attorneys with degrees and backgrounds in engineering and other technology sciences.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

