Caldwell Cassady & Curry Attorneys Named Among State's Top Young Lawyers

Name principal Jason Cassady earned additional recognition after recording his second consecutive selection to the Top 100 Up-and-Coming Texas Rising Stars list. This is Mr. Cassady's 10th Rising Stars selection and the fifth for fellow name principal Austin Curry. Both focus their practices on patent infringement disputes and complex commercial litigation.

Fellow firm principals Justin Nemunaitis and Hamad M. Hamad earned their fourth and third consecutive Rising Stars listings, respectively. Caldwell Cassady & Curry associates Daniel R. Pearson, Chris S. Stewart, John F. Summers and Alexis Mosser also were named to the exclusive roster of Texas' top attorneys age 40 and under.

The firm's Texas Rising Stars honorees recently helped Caldwell Cassady & Curry win a $502.6 million patent infringement verdict for firm client VirnetX Inc. against technology giant Apple Inc. in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. That verdict followed a 2017 judgment of $439.7 million in favor of VirnetX following a separate Eastern District trial the firm also won against Apple involving different products.

Last November, Caldwell Cassady & Curry helped a group of Texas property owners turn back an attempt by the federal government to claim nearly 90,000 acres of private property near the Red River along the Texas/Oklahoma border. After preparing the case for trial, the firm negotiated a settlement that allowed the landowners to retain their property. The settlement also firmly established the border between Texas and Oklahoma as lying within the flow of the Red River.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. For more information, visit www.caldwellcc.com.

