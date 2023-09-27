Caldwell Cassady & Curry: Financial Technology Leader RVassets Sues Marex Capital Markets for Alleged Trade Secret Misappropriation, Fraud

News provided by

Caldwell Cassady & Curry

27 Sep, 2023, 18:31 ET

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys from the intellectual property and business litigation firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry have filed a federal trade secret misappropriation lawsuit against Marex Capital Markets Inc. on behalf of financial technology leader RVassets Ltd. of London, England.

The lawsuit filed on September 27, 2023, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Illinois alleges Marex Capital Markets and two of the company's employees improperly used their access to RVassets' industry-leading cloud-based platform for algorithmic pricing and execution of listed options in order to covertly create and launch a competing software platform called OptionsLive.

RVassets has requested a jury trial on the claims against Marex for trade secret misappropriation under the Illinois Trade Secrets Act and the federal Defend Trade Secrets Act, tortious interference, fraud, fraudulent concealment, and unjust enrichment. In addition to damages for RVassets' losses and Marex's unjust enrichment, RVassets is seeking punitive damages and attorneys' fees in the lawsuit.

RVassets is represented by Caldwell Cassady & Curry's Brad Caldwell, Jason Cassady, Austin Curry, Brian Johnston, Seth Reich, and Bailey Blaies.

The lawsuit details how RVassets was formed in 2014 by a group led by Founder and CEO Thomas Fitch, a financial industry veteran with prior banking and commercial trading roles for Dresdner Bank, BNP Paribas, and JP Morgan. RVassets developed a software platform built on Mr. Fitch's proprietary algorithms for pricing and executing listed options, such as U.S. treasury options traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. At the time, there was no other commercially available software offering such functionality.

RVassets licensed the use of its software under strict terms prohibiting unauthorized use and reverse engineering. The lawsuit alleges, while a customer of RVassets' proprietary software, New York's ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc. (now Marex Capital Markets Inc.) hired David Hoffman and Jason Margiotta to improperly access and replicate RVassets' listed options trading software platform. ED&F Man launched its competing OptionsLive platform in late 2020 before the company was later acquired by Marex, which continues to offer the same software.

"We take trade secret protection seriously and are fully committed to pursuing all available legal remedies to ensure that Marex is held accountable for its textbook misappropriation," says Mr. Cassady. "Our objective is clear: to protect our client's valuable intellectual property. We look forward to presenting our case in court."

The case is RVassets Ltd. v. Marex Capital Markets Inc., et al., No.1:23-cv-14192.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

SOURCE Caldwell Cassady & Curry

Also from this source

Three from Dallas' Caldwell Cassady & Curry Earn Best Lawyers in America Rankings for Expertise in Intellectual Property Trials

Attorneys from Dallas' Caldwell Cassady & Curry Win $1.68 Million Patent Infringement Verdict for Constellation Designs in Eastern District of Texas

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.