Caldwell Cassady & Curry Helps VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple

The 8-0 verdict handed down April 10 by a jury of five women and three men followed roughly three hours of deliberations. The seven-day trial focused on four VirnetX patents (U.S. Patent Nos. 6,502,135; 7,490,151; 7,418,504; and 7,921,211).

Jurors determined Apple's attempted redesign fell short following a 2016 trial that ended with a separate jury finding that the company infringed VirnetX's patents with the popular Facetime and VPN on Demand features used in the iPhone and other Apple products.

VirnetX was represented at trial by Caldwell Cassady & Curry name principals Brad Caldwell, Jason Cassady and Austin Curry, along with firm associate Chris Stewart and Johnny Ward of Ward, Smith & Hill, PLLC. The rest of the team at Caldwell Cassady & Curry provided pivotal help in preparing and trying the case.

In the second phase of the trial, the same jury will be asked to determine whether Apple willfully infringed VirnetX's patents. A decision in favor of VirnetX could leave Apple liable for increased damages.

This marks the fourth consecutive trial Caldwell Cassady & Curry attorneys have won on behalf of VirnetX during the company's continuing patent litigation against Apple. Six months before the previously mentioned 2016 verdict, the firm helped VirnetX win a $625.6 million award against Apple in another Eastern District case. In 2012, lawyers from the firm won VirnetX's first victory against Apple when a separate jury awarded a $368 million verdict against Apple.

