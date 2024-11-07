Caldwell Cassady & Curry in Dallas Ranked for Intellectual Property, Patent Expertise on 2025 Best Law Firms List

DALLAS, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas law firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry is ranked for its trial expertise in intellectual property and patent cases on the 2025 Best Law Firms list after four firm attorneys earned spots in the companion guide to The Best Lawyers in America earlier this year.

Caldwell, Cassady & Curry and name principals Brad Caldwell, Jason Cassady, and Austin Curry are repeatedly recognized in Best Law Firms and Best Lawyers for trials involving patented technology. Fellow firm principal Warren McCarty earned his first Best Lawyers selection on the Ones to Watch in America list, recognizing the country's top young attorneys.

Two months ago, Caldwell Cassady & Curry won a $22.4 million patent infringement verdict for SVV Technology Innovations Inc. against Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer ASUSTeK Computer Inc. The firm secured a $10.3 million verdict for SVV in a separate case against Taiwan's Acer Inc. in June.

Both verdicts were handed down in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, home to one of the country's busiest patent litigation dockets.

In March, Caldwell Cassady & Curry won a $57 million patent infringement verdict for Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. The trial in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware focused on Midwest Energy Emission's patented SEA Technologies for capturing mercury emissions from coal-fired power plants.

In addition to the top-tier scores in Best Law Firms, Caldwell Cassady & Curry is consistently recognized for the firm's extensive trial work in other respected professional guides that include Texas Super Lawyers, Chambers USA, and Benchmark Litigation Stars, among others.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

