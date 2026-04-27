Caldwell Cassady & Curry Trio Named Among Best Lawyers in Dallas for Intellectual Property, Business Disputes

DALLAS, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accomplished trial attorneys Brad Caldwell, Jason Cassady, and Daniel Pearson from the Dallas intellectual property and business law firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry have earned spots on the 2026 list of The Best Lawyers in Dallas published by D Magazine.

The Caldwell Cassady & Curry principals earned spots in the guide following the firm's two multimillion-dollar trial wins in 2025 that were among the largest in Texas and nationally.

Last fall, an eight-member jury in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas awarded the firm's clients at Collision Communications a $445.5 million verdict against Samsung for infringing a series of patents covering mobile network communications.

Mr. Caldwell served as lead counsel in the trial that ended with the year's third-largest jury award in Texas, the sixth-largest overall in the U.S., and the second-largest among all U.S. patent infringement cases tried to verdict.

The result was recognized as an Impact Case of the Year at the recent Managing IP Awards in New York, along with Caldwell Cassady & Curry as the Patent Disputes Firm of the Year (South) and Mr. Caldwell as Patent Litigator of the Year (South) for his work in the Samsung case and the firm's other significant trial win against social media powerhouse Twitter.

A jury of five women and three men in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas found the company known as X Corp. liable for infringing a key patent covering online video technology. The Dallas trial court entered a judgment of nearly $173 million against Twitter in November.

The D Magazine Best Lawyers in Dallas rankings are based on peer nominations from thousands of licensed North Texas attorneys who recommend colleagues they have personally observed in court. An anonymous panel of esteemed local lawyers and the magazine's editorial staff conducts a final background check before announcing the honorees.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement, trade secrets, fiduciary duty, class action, and company-founder disputes. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

SOURCE Caldwell Cassady & Curry