Dallas' Caldwell Cassady & Curry Promotes Intellectual Property Trial Lawyer James Smith

DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas-based intellectual property and business law firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry is announcing the promotion of accomplished attorney James Smith to principal.

Mr. Smith has played key roles in multiple high-stakes trials since joining Caldwell Cassady & Curry, helping the firm's clients secure multimillion-dollar jury awards and significant licensing agreements, including one of the top patent infringement verdicts handed down in any U.S. courtroom last year.

"We are proud to announce that James is the firm's newest principal," says Caldwell Cassady & Curry's Jason Cassady. "His promotion reflects his drive, dedication, and excellent work for clients in and out of the courtroom."

Mr. Smith was a key member of the Caldwell Cassady & Curry trial team that won the $445.5 million patent infringement verdict against electronics giant Samsung last fall in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. The jury's unanimous decision in favor of privately held Collision Communications Inc. ranks as the second-largest patent damages award in the U.S. in 2025.

Mr. Smith represents the firm's clients at every stage of a legal dispute, from pre-filing investigations to trials and appeals. He develops effective case strategies and legal motions and works with technical experts to support clients' legal objectives.

He previously served as a clerk to the Chief Circuit Judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit after earning degrees in law and electrical engineering. Mr. Smith is admitted to practice before the Federal Circuit and the U.S. District Courts for the Eastern District of Texas and the Central District of California.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement, trade secrets, fiduciary duty, class action, and company-founder disputes. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

SOURCE Caldwell Cassady & Curry