Caldwell Cassady & Curry Wins Managing IP Awards for Impact Case, Patent Litigator of the Year

DALLAS, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas intellectual property and business litigation firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry earned multiple honors at the recent Managing IP Awards in New York following another year of record verdicts and significant settlements for clients.

Led by experienced trial attorneys Brad Caldwell, Jason Cassady, and Austin Curry, Caldwell Cassady & Curry has secured billions of dollars in jury verdicts, settlements, and licensing agreements since the firm's launch in 2013.

The global intellectual property research publication Managing IP recognized Caldwell Cassady & Curry with the Impact Case of the Year and Patent Disputes Firm of the Year (South) awards. Mr. Caldwell claimed individual recognition as the Patent Litigator of the Year (South) after serving as lead trial counsel in two cases where the firm's clients were awarded a total of over $600 million in verdicts and judgments.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry's $445.5 million patent infringement verdict last October for Collision Communications against Samsung Electronics was recognized as one of the most significant U.S. intellectual property disputes decided in the past 12 months. The verdict issued by an East Texas jury was the nation's second-largest patent infringement award in 2025 and the sixth-largest overall.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry also led Texas-based VidStream LLC to a $105 million court victory in April against social media giant Twitter/X Corp. The Dallas trial court later entered a judgment of over $172.8 million in the patent infringement lawsuit, including prejudgment interest.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry recently helped California-based Adeia Semiconductor Bonding Technologies resolve two infringement lawsuits against the multinational semiconductor chip provider Advanced Micro Devices by securing a multi-year licensing agreement covering Adeia's patented chip technology.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement, trade secrets, fiduciary duty, class action, and company-founder disputes. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

SOURCE Caldwell Cassady & Curry