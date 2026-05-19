Dallas Intellectual Property, Business Law Firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry Welcomes Vlada Wendel

DALLAS, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas-based intellectual property and business law firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry is continuing to expand its high-stakes patent infringement practice with the addition of Vlada Wendel as an associate.

Ms. Wendel focuses her practice on complex patent litigation involving communications, semiconductors, software, networking, and other advanced technologies. Her work spans district court litigation, U.S. International Trade Commission investigations, and Patent Trial and Appeal Board challenges, giving her an understanding of the parallel proceedings and strategic pressures that often shape high-stakes patent cases. She joins Caldwell Cassady & Curry from an Am Law 100 firm.

Ms. Wendel represents clients in major patent venues, including the Eastern and Western Districts of Texas, the District of Delaware, and the Central District of California. Her experience includes developing infringement, non-infringement, validity, and invalidity positions; drafting dispositive and other strategic motions; working with technical experts; and preparing fact and expert witnesses for deposition and trial.

Her prior work representing major corporate defendants gives Ms. Wendel insight into the defenses, motions, and strategic decisions sophisticated companies deploy when facing patent infringement claims. That perspective is reinforced by Ms. Wendel's industry experience before law school at Rockwell Automation, where she spent six years managing a multimillion-dollar book of business selling industrial solutions to Fortune 500 clients, negotiating commercial agreements, and working closely with legal, business, and technical stakeholders.

A registered patent attorney with an electrical engineering background, Ms. Wendel earned her J.D., cum laude, from SMU Dedman School of Law and her B.S. in Electrical Engineering, cum laude, from Cleveland State University. She is actively involved in the Texas IP bar, serving as Chair of the State Bar of Texas Intellectual Property Section's New Lawyers Committee and as a committee co-chair at the Honorable Barbara M.G. Lynn American Inn of Court.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement, trade secrets, fiduciary duty, class action, and company-founder disputes. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

SOURCE Caldwell Cassady & Curry