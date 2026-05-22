Calendine-Davis Studio Opens on FHU's Campus Bringing Student Creativity Into Focus

HENDERSON, Tenn., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alumni and donors Dayla and Chad Calendine made a deeply personal investment in the future of Freed-Hardeman University photography students by fully funding a state-of-the-art studio designed to serve generations of aspiring image makers while strengthening the university's creative programs.

(l to r) Jud Davis, Dayla Calendine, Chad Calendine and David Shannon.

"We wanted to be part of something that helps students discover," said Dayla Calendine, who also serves on FHU's Board of Trustees. "This is about more than a building — it's about creating opportunities and strengthening connections that will last far beyond their time here."

A ribbon-cutting ceremony held in April marked the official opening of the more than 6,600-square-foot Calendine-Davis Studio, a facility more than a decade in the making that now serves as a central hub for students studying photography and visual media. The studio includes an art gallery, digital gallery and classroom space designed to reflect modern industry standards.

From the moment students walk through its doors, the difference is clear. Built to support both technical training and creative exploration, the studio gives students the opportunity to sharpen their skills while discovering how their work can communicate meaning and purpose.

"Image makers are trained here. Beauty is pursued here. Light is used with 21st-century skill," Freed-Hardeman Professor of Art Jud Davis said. Davis's words summed up the vision behind the Calendine-Davis Studio at FHU — a vision that now stands fully realized.

"This has been a long time coming," Davis said. "A lot of people poured into this, and I'm just grateful. At the end of the day, it's about giving people a place to learn, grow and use what they've been given."

The studio's story is one of collaboration, vision and strong community support. Early encouragement from retired College of Arts and Sciences faculty members Barbara England, fine arts, and Laquita Thomson, visual arts, helped lay the foundation for the project, while the university's advancement team and community partners such as E & T Contractors, along with Jason Brashier and Shannon Sewell, played key roles in bringing the vision to life.

The Calendines' support is echoed by fellow Board of Trustees member John Dodd, who emphasized the broader impact of the project.

"This is what it looks like when a university invests in its students in a meaningful way," said Dodd, chairman of the buildings committee. "It's not just about a facility — it's about creating an environment where students can grow, learn and be prepared for what comes next."

Today, the Calendine-Davis Studio is already fulfilling that vision.

Students are gaining hands-on experience in a professional environment while developing confidence, creativity and a deeper understanding of their craft. The studio continues to serve as a place where technical skill meets storytelling, preparing students to create meaningful work that reflects both artistry and purpose.

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. Located in Henderson, Tennessee, FHU offers associate, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral degrees. More information is available at fhu.edu.

SOURCE Freed-Hardeman University