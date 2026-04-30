FHU Promotes Ryan Malecha to Vice President for Enrollment Management

HENDERSON, Tenn., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freed-Hardeman University has promoted Ryan Malecha to vice president for enrollment management, effective May 1, following 18 years of service to the university in a variety of leadership and advancement roles.

Ryan Malecha will assume the role of Freed-Hardeman University's vice president for enrollment management May 1.

"Freed-Hardeman has shaped my life in ways I'm incredibly grateful for, and that impact extends to my family, friends and church community," Malecha said. "I believe deeply in what makes FHU such a special place, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to serve in a role where I can help students discover how they can be part of this community and experience that same kind of impact in their own lives."

A 2008 graduate of FHU, Malecha earned a Bachelor of Science in Bible before completing his Master of Business Administration in 2012. He began serving the university in advancement while still a student and has since held numerous leadership roles supporting fundraising, alumni engagement and institutional growth.

Throughout his tenure, Malecha has led the phonathon program, served as regional development director for Alabama and Mississippi and coordinated a wide range of fundraising initiatives. He launched FHU's Challenge Day of Giving and led the Presidential Trek outreach initiative.

Malecha has also contributed significantly to institutional operations and strategic growth, including leadership in the development of the university's website and implementation of the customer relationship management system used by both enrollment management and university advancement, an initiative he continues to oversee.

In addition to overseeing development services and alumni engagement, Malecha has played a central role in coordinating logistics for the annual FHU Benefit Dinner and currently serves on the Community Engagement leadership team, where he contributes to broader institutional strategy and outreach.

In his new role, Malecha will build upon enrollment initiatives previously led by Associate Vice President Kaylan Stewart, whose tenure has helped shape the university's recent growth.

"I am grateful for Kaylan's years of dedicated leadership and the meaningful contributions she has made to enrollment efforts at Freed-Hardeman," FHU Senior Vice President Dave Clouse said. "I am also looking forward to the leadership, fresh ideas and thorough knowledge that Ryan brings as the new vice president for enrollment management. In his 18 plus years at FHU, he has been a successful leader in every endeavor he has undertaken."

"Ryan understands Freed-Hardeman from the inside out," FHU President-elect Keith Harris said. "As both an alumnus and longtime leader, he cares deeply about this university and the students we serve. I am confident his leadership will strengthen our enrollment efforts and support FHU's continued momentum."

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. Located in Henderson, Tennessee, FHU offers associate, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral degrees. More information is available at fhu.edu.

SOURCE Freed-Hardeman University