Jay Leno to Headline FHU's 62nd Annual Benefit Dinner

HENDERSON, Tenn., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freed-Hardeman University is adding a little late-night flair this year as award-winning comedian and television personality Jay Leno headlines its 62nd Annual Benefit Dinner Friday, Dec. 4, 2026. The university's premier annual fundraising event brings hundreds of supporters to campus each year for dinner, entertainment and a keynote address from a nationally recognized guest. This year's program will also feature an interactive live game show experience as part of the evening's entertainment.

Jay Leno will headline Freed-Hardeman University's 62nd Annual Benefit Dinner Friday, Dec. 4, 2026.

Event sponsorships begin at $600, and general admission tickets, which include dinner and admission to Leno's keynote speech, are $150. Both sponsorships and tickets are available now at fhu.edu/benefitdinner.

Forever Communications is serving as the premier media sponsor for this year's event.

"Each year, the Benefit Dinner provides an opportunity to celebrate the people and mission that make Freed-Hardeman special while investing in the future of our students," FHU President-elect Keith Harris said. "Jay Leno's humor and remarkable career in entertainment will make this year's event especially memorable, and we look forward to an evening of laughter, fellowship and generous support for student scholarships."

Leno is best known for his more than two decades as host of NBC's top-rated late-night program, "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno." During his tenure, Leno consistently led late-night ratings and became one of the most recognizable personalities in television.

In addition to his television career, Leno hosts and produces "Jay Leno's Garage," a popular YouTube series featuring automobiles, celebrity guests and mechanical innovations from around the world. The series has earned multiple Emmy Awards and nominations.

Outside of television, Leno remains one of the busiest stand-up comedians in the industry, performing more than 100 live shows annually across the country and internationally. He also participates in numerous charity and corporate events, does voice-overs for animated series, pens children's books and writes a monthly column in various automotive magazines.

Throughout his career, Leno has received numerous honors, including Emmy, People's Choice and TV Guide Awards, the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He and his wife Mavis, an ardent human rights activist, live in Los Angeles, California.

The Freed-Hardeman University Benefit Dinner is the university's largest annual fundraising event, raising more than $1 million annually for each of the past 25 years. This year, total contributions generated through the event will eclipse $40 million.

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. Located in Henderson, Tennessee, FHU offers associate, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral degrees. More information is available at fhu.edu.

SOURCE Freed-Hardeman University