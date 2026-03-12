CalExit.Now Announces New Majority Support Benchmark for California Sovereignty, Calls for Peace and Respect for Sovereign Nations

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CalExit.Now, the movement advocating for California sovereignty, today released a statement marking a historic shift in statewide public opinion. A recent California poll reports that, for the first time since polling on this question began, a majority of Californians now either strongly support, or do not oppose, pursuing California sovereignty. The combined figure stands at 51 percent.

"These results establish a new political fact in California," said CalExit.Now spokesperson, Marcu Ruiz Evans. "A majority threshold changes the strategic environment. California sovereignty now stands as a viable and durable public option, not a fringe aspiration."

CalExit.Now links this shift to the continuing degradation of the American political process and the public's growing doubt about the long-term viability of the present form of government. CalExit.Now asserts that continued national devolution toward authoritarian governance will predictably intensify public demand for California to pursue a lawful, peaceful path to self-determination.

Congressman Eric Swalwell, a candidate for Governor of California, recently referred to California as "the greatest country in the world." CalExit.Now concurs with the substance of that claim. CalExit.Now will continue to advance California sovereignty as the governing framework most capable of delivering outcomes that Californians consistently demand.

CalExit.Now identifies the following as core policy outcomes enabled by California sovereignty:

Universal healthcare.

Protection of women's rights.

Equality for all.

An effective end to the homelessness debacle through enforceable statewide standards, funding alignment, and program accountability.

Common sense gun legislation.

A living wage for all employees.

CalExit.Now will continue to pursue public education, coalition building, and lawful political action consistent with democratic norms and nonviolence. CalExit.Now will also continue to advocate for a California that rejects militarism abroad and political repression at home.

CalExit.Now condemns the United States' accelerating return to coercive, colonial patterns of foreign conduct. CalExit.Now calls for an immediate recommitment to peace, international law, and the equal sovereignty of all nations, including Venezuela, Iran, Cuba, and other sovereign entities subjected to pressure, destabilization, and punitive measures.

CalExit.Now is a California-based civic movement that advocates for peaceful, lawful California sovereignty through democratic processes, public education, and policy development.

