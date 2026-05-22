CalExit.Now Endorses Xavier Becerra for Governor and Warns of Federal Threats to 2026 Elections

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CalExit.Now, the official organization advocating the lawful, peaceful separation of California from the United States and the establishment of California as a fully sovereign independent nation, today announced its endorsement of Xavier Becerra for Governor of California, and warned that recent federal election-security concerns reinforce the case for California sovereignty.

"California does not need symbolic leadership in this moment. California needs a Governor who understands law, power, federal overreach, and the duty to protect 38 million people," said J.J. Ames, Political Director of the CalExit Movement. "Xavier Becerra has already shown that he knows how to fight Washington when Washington threatens California. That record matters now more than ever."

During the first Trump administration, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra became one of the nation's most active state-level legal opponents of federal action, challenging Washington on matters affecting immigration, health care, environmental protection, civil rights, public lands, and state authority.

"Xavier Becerra did not merely talk about defending California. He did it," said Marcus Ruiz-Evans, Founder of the CalExit Movement. "He used the legal authority of this state to challenge federal abuse, protect California residents, and resist policies that treated California as subordinate to Washington's political agenda. That is precisely the type of leadership this moment requires."

The organization also cited Becerra's prior role as Attorney General in the state's official review process involving a CalExit proposed ballot initiative. CalExit.Now stated that this history remains important because California sovereignty must proceed through lawful, peaceful, and democratic means, including constitutional principles reflected in Texas v. White, the 1868 United States Supreme Court decision recognizing that state withdrawal may occur through consent of the states.

CalExit.Now also addressed recent action by U.S. Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, who has publicly warned that the Trump administration's conduct raises serious concerns about election interference, including threats to "take over" or "nationalize" elections.

"Senator Warner's warning matters because it confirms what CalExit.Now understood before Washington was prepared to admit it," said Ruiz-Evans. "J.J. Ames saw this danger early. He warned Warner and others that the Trump administration's election posture, immigration enforcement strategy, federal pressure on state systems, and open contempt for democratic limits could converge into a direct threat to the 2026 midterms. Those warnings were dismissed. They are now the subject of Senate action."

CalExit.Now said today's announcement is not merely an endorsement, a warning, or a policy statement. It is a call for California to recognize the scale of the present moment.

About CalExit.Now

CalExit.Now promotes public education, legislative inquiry, and political action in support of California Sovereignty. The organization has presented a proposed Resolution and establishment of a Blue Ribbon Commission, which could result in the peaceful path to independence being successfully negotiated in months, not years, or even decades.

SOURCE CalExit.now