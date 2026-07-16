CalHR Selects Spring Health to Assume Statewide Employee Mental Health Support

Whole You, Powered by Spring Health, extends personalized mental health care to more than 245,000 California state employees across 153 departments

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- California's firefighters, police officers, parks departments, correctional staff, and many others spend their careers keeping communities safe and helping people through their worst days. Nationally, first responders develop PTSD at up to ten times the rate of the general population, according to a 2025 meta-analysis published in Clinical Psychology Review[1]. It's a toll that builds quietly over the routine weight of emergency response and is compounded during high-intensity stretches like fire season.

The California Department of Human Resources (CalHR) is now providing the state's employees and their families access to Whole You, Powered by Spring Health, CalHR's new Employee Assistance Program (EAP) offering confidential, personalized support for care, crisis needs, work-life challenges, and everyday wellbeing. A lifelong mental health platform, Spring Health will deliver mental health care to more than 245,000 California state employees across 153 departments, and their eligible family members.

First responders receive the most extensive tier of care under the new program, delivered by trauma-informed providers with direct experience in first responder roles. Support staff within CalFire, the California Highway Patrol and the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation also receive an elevated level of support, reflecting the higher-stress nature of their roles. The State's 153,000 administrative or desk-based staff will also receive support under the new program.

CalHR was drawn to Spring Health's proven outcomes, not just improved access. According to research published in OJPHI and JAMA Network Open, 92% of members reliably improve or recover from depression or anxiety, and members recover 5.9 weeks faster than the leading competitor, with appointments available in less than two days on average, compared to a 48-day average with traditional EAPs.

"First responders put themselves in harm's way over and over again to protect the communities they serve. That takes a toll not just on them, but on their families too," said George Michaels, Chief Revenue Officer at Spring Health. "Partnering with CalHR to support more than 245,000 state employees is exactly the kind of large-scale, public-sector commitment we built Spring Health to deliver on, and we're honored to help deliver the mental health support they and their families deserve."

"When people go to work, they shouldn't have to leave their hearts at home," said Shannon MacGregor, Statewide Employee Assistance Program Manager at the California Department of Human Resources. "Our first responders carry things most of us never have to. Whole You is our commitment that when they need support, it's there — fast, confidential and built around what they've actually experienced."

Whole You, Powered by Spring Health, is available now to California state employees and their eligible dependents through their department's benefits resources. For more information on Spring Health's lifelong mental health platform, visit our webpage.

About Spring Health

Spring Health is a global mental health company built on one AI-native platform so care follows individuals across every job, move, health plan, and life stage. Independently validated by JAMA Network Open and the Validation Institute, with 92% of members reliably improved or recovered from depression or anxiety and employers seeing a 52% reduction in total mental health claims costs, Spring Health provides personalized lifelong mental health support across self-guided tools, coaching, therapy, medication management, and specialty care. More than 170 million people worldwide have access to Spring Health, which is trusted by leading employers, health plans, and channel partners, including Highmark, Target, The Coca-Cola Company, BlackRock, Microsoft, Pfizer, and Wawa.

Media Contact: [email protected]

[1] Arena, A.F., Gregory, M., Collins, D.A.J., Vilus, B., Bryant, R., Harvey, S.B., & Deady, M. (2025). Global PTSD prevalence among active first responders and trends over recent years: A systematic review and meta-analysis. Clinical Psychology Review, 120, 102622.

SOURCE Spring Health