Spring Health and Alma Complete Combination, Creating the First Lifelong Mental Health Platform

NEW YORK, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring Health, a global mental health company built on one AI-native platform, today announced the successful closing of its acquisition of Alma, a membership-based platform that helps independent mental health clinicians accept insurance and build thriving private practices. The transaction closed following the satisfaction of all customary closing conditions, including required regulatory review.

The combination unites two category leaders to solve enduring mental health challenges, such as care fragmentation, barriers to access, and the system's ability to keep pace with an individual's evolving needs. When someone changes jobs, ages off a plan, or needs a higher level of care, the system has historically reset around them. Together, Spring Health and Alma can close that gap. By integrating Spring Health's technology with Alma's expansive provider network and payer relationships, the combined company is positioned to deliver care that individuals can count on across their full lives, regardless of how their needs or coverage change.

Together, Spring Health and Alma now support more than 170 million lives globally across employers and health plans. This expanded reach strengthens access to high-quality, in-network care and enables greater continuity, not just for a moment in time, but for life.

"Spring Health has helped millions of people access high-quality care with strong clinical outcomes, and this combination allows us to build on that foundation," said April Koh, co-founder and CEO of Spring Health. "By uniting Spring Health and Alma, we are becoming the first platform built to deliver mental health care with continuity across employment, coverage, and life stage changes."

The integration will focus on expanding access to care for individuals with higher acuity needs, improving how individuals navigate care, and reducing administrative burden for providers with tools that help them focus on delivering care. By leveraging shared infrastructure, data, and technology, the combined organization will continue to invest in innovation that enhances the member and provider experience while helping employers and health plans manage the total cost of care.

Spring Health's approach to mental health has been independently validated: 92% of members achieve meaningful clinical improvement, and employers see a 52% reduction in mental health claims costs. These outcomes were built on a model of Precision Mental Healthcare, connecting each individual to exactly the right care at the right time. The combination with Alma extends this model across a lifelong footprint, ensuring that the quality and personalization Spring Health is known for follows individuals across every transition, not just while they're covered by an employer.

"For Alma's clinicians, this next chapter is about expanding access and simplifying the delivery of high-quality, in-network care from low acuity to high," said Dr. Harry Ritter, founder and CEO of Alma. "Together with Spring Health, we can further support providers with the tools and infrastructure they need to focus on delivering care, while improving the experience for the individuals they serve."

Spring Health CEO April Koh and President Dr. Adam Chekroud will continue to lead the combined organization. Ritter will continue as CEO of Alma, leading the organization within Spring Health. Both businesses will remain focused on serving their respective customers while benefiting from shared innovation, resources, and technology.

For decades, the mental health system has made meaningful progress on two of its hardest problems: expanding access to care and improving the quality of that care. Spring Health was built to advance both. This combination marks the beginning of a third chapter, one focused on continuity. The question is no longer only whether someone can find care or whether that care works. It is whether the system can stay with them across the changes that define a life. Spring Health and Alma are built to answer that question.

For more information, contact [email protected].

About Spring Health

Spring Health is a global mental health company that connects members, providers, and organizations on a single AI-native platform so care follows individuals across every job, health plan, and life stage. Independently validated by JAMA Network Open and the Validation Institute for clinical outcomes and net savings, the company's AI platform provides personalized lifelong mental health support across self-guided tools, coaching, therapy, medication management, and specialty care. Today, more than 170 million people worldwide have access to Spring Health, which is trusted by leading employers, health plans, and partners, including Highmark, Target, The Coca-Cola Company, BlackRock, Microsoft, Pfizer, and Wawa.

SOURCE Spring Health