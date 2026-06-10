For Caregivers of Neurodivergent Children, Finding the Right Care Is a Full-Time Job

Caregivers of neurodivergent children spend more than 10 hours a week coordinating care, a burden that translates to over $18,000 in lost earnings annually. Spring Health's new Neurodiversity Program is designed to change that.

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For many working parents of neurodivergent children, getting care still means long waitlists, fragmented referrals, and a cycle of trial and error that can stretch on for years. The toll is financial as much as emotional. Studies show that the 10+ hours a week1 spent coordinating care for a neurodivergent child costs families more than $18,000 in lost earnings annually2.

That burden shows up every day, in distraction, absenteeism, and the decisions employees make about whether to stay. As the school year ends and summer begins, the pressure intensifies: changes in routine are hard on everyone, the resources families rely on during the school year are often less available, and working caregivers carry more between their child's care and their job.

Today, Spring Health, a global mental health company built on one AI-native platform, launched the Neurodiversity Program, specialized care for children with neurodivergent needs and their caregivers, with no formal diagnosis required to begin. The Neurodiversity Program provides care across the full spectrum of needs through specialized care navigation, multidisciplinary support for the child, coaching and skills support for caregivers, and neuropsychological assessments. Powering it all is Guide, Spring Health's AI-led experience built to replace the endless phone calls, paperwork, and administrative burden so caregivers don't need to be case managers.

For families already using the Neurodiversity Program, the impact has been immediate.

"For once, I feel like I'm not alone in this. I never understood how anxiety and ADHD-related challenges can overlap, or how much they can affect the behaviors I was seeing day to day. That helped me understand my child in a new way. Thank you for helping us get started, giving me direction, and helping us move forward," said a working parent and Spring Health member.

"Caregivers spend months, sometimes years, chasing answers, coordinating care across providers who don't talk to each other, and absorbing a weight that follows them everywhere," said April Koh, co-founder and CEO, Spring Health. "The right support, found earlier, changes the trajectory not only for the child's life, but the entire family."

For employers, the Neurodiversity Program is designed to restore productivity for working caregivers by providing the most clinically appropriate, cost-effective in-network care for their child and expert, hands-on caregiver support. This gives employees the headspace to show up as the best versions of themselves at home and work.

"I know this problem from the inside. My family lives it," said Gijo Mathew, Chief Product Officer at Spring Health. "What breaks caregivers is the years of wrong turns: the wrong referral, the wrong provider, the wrong care. We built the Neurodiversity Program to close that gap with one coordinated system that helps families understand what to do next and how to keep moving forward."

The Neurodiversity Program is available now to Spring Health customers. For more information, visit springhealth.com/what-we-do/neurodiversity.

About Spring Health

Spring Health is a global mental health company built on one AI-native platform so care follows individuals across every job, move, health plan, and life stage. Independently validated by JAMA Network Open and the Validation Institute, with 92% of members reliably improved or recovered from depression or anxiety and employers seeing a 52% reduction in total mental health claims costs, Spring Health provides personalized lifelong mental health support across self-guided tools, coaching, therapy, medication management, and specialty care. More than 170 million people worldwide have access to Spring Health, which is trusted by leading employers, health plans, and channel partners, including Highmark, Target, The Coca-Cola Company, BlackRock, Microsoft, Pfizer, and Wawa.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

1 The Child & Adolescent Health Measurement Initiative

2 Children with Special Healthcare Needs and Forgone Family Employment

SOURCE Spring Health