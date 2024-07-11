CALI-COOL CRAFT BREWERS, BJ's RESTAURANT & BREWHOUSE® AND LAGUNITAS BREWING COMPANY COLLABORATE ON THE SUMMER'S NEWEST BREW: COOL TRICKS™ IPL

Raise Your Glass to Innovation, Collaboration, and the Coolest Beer of the Summer, as BJ's Restaurants and Lagunitas Debut Their Unique IPL Brew!

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention beer buffs and lager lovers: BJ's Restaurants, Inc. ® (NASDAQ: BJRI) is turning up the cool factor with its newest brew, Cool Tricks™ IPL, a unique twist on the beloved IPA, crafted in collaboration with the legendary Petaluma, California-based Lagunitas Brewing Co. This summer sensation is exclusively on tap at BJ's through mid-August, while supplies last, bringing beer lovers a hop-tastic adventure with every sip.

Cool Tricks™ IPL (India Pale Lager) is not just another beer. It's a harmony of hoppy IPA (Indian Pale Ale) aromas and flavors, smoothed out by a colder, longer-lagering process. Imagine the crisp, refreshing taste of a lager with the bold, hoppy punch of an IPA—sounds like the perfect summer sip, right?

BJ's R&D Brewmaster, Aaron Stueck, and Lagunitas' 'Brewmonster', Jeremy Marshall, spent four months in a whirlwind of brainstorming and brewing to create and perfect this one-of-a-kind beer. Featuring a new hop variety, Elani, (think tropical fruit meets PEZ candy) and a spicy kick from rye malt, this beer is an adventure for the taste buds. Adding aromatic flair, terpenes make the nose tingle with delight.

"We're incredibly excited to introduce Cool Tricks™ IPL to our guests," said Alex Puchner, Senior Vice President of Brewery Operations at BJ's Restaurants, Inc. "This collaboration with Lagunitas Brewing Co. has been a fantastic journey of creativity and innovation. Cool Tricks™ IPL is the quintessential blend of our brewing philosophies and the perfect result of a couple of old dogs doing new tricks to bring a fresh and unique experience to the craft beer scene. We can't wait for our guests to enjoy the tropical flavors, spicy rye finish, enhanced hop aroma and smooth drinkability that make this beer truly special."

In celebration of Cool Tricks™ IPL, BJ's invites fans to show their pets' "cool tricks" and snap, post and tag BJ's for a chance to win a custom Cool Tricks bandanna or grand prize Cool Tricks skateboard. To enter, follow @bjsrestaurants on Instagram or TikTok and tag #CoolTricksIPL. For rules, please visit https://www.bjsrestaurants.com/marketing-pages/cool-tricks-contest. Cheers to Cool Tricks!

For more information on Cool Tricks™ IPL, BJ's full lineup of craft beers and delicious menu items, visit www.bjsrestaurants.com or follow @bjsrestaurants on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. is a national brand with brewhouse roots where Craft Matters®. BJ's broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ's EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep-dish pizza and the often-imitated, but never-replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. The winner of the 2024 Vibe Vista Award for Best Overall Beverage Program for Multi-Unit Chain Restaurants and the most decorated restaurant-brewery in the country, BJ's has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996 and takes pride in serving BJ's award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in four states and by independent third-party craft brewers. The BJ's experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates over 200 casual dining restaurants in 31 states. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering.

