Calif. Governor reappoints IEHP team member to Independent Living Council

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A familiar face to the Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) family has been reappointed to California's Independent Living Council.

Jose Solorzano, a physical accessibility review survey specialist with the Rancho Cucamonga-based health plan's quality management team, will serve for another term after being designated for the position by Gov. Gavin Newsom in October.

It’s official: Solorzano signs his oath of office during a brief swearing-in ceremony at IEHP headquarters in Rancho Cucamonga.
"One of the biggest perspectives I have is focusing on people with disabilities and their resource to access, especially to health care services," Solorzano said. "What we do as a council is focus on making sure seniors and people with disabilities have access to these programs and more."

The State Independent Living Council is composed of 18 individuals responsible for:

  • Allocating federal funding for independent living.
  • Advising the governor and legislature on issues impacting persons living with disabilities.
  • Implementing projects and forward-thinking ideas focused on enhancing the quality of life of people with disabilities.
  • Assuring compliance with applicable state and federal laws.

All council appointees serve three-year terms.

Since joining IEHP in 2017, Solorzano's story was featured in a video launched earlier this year to IEHP's YouTube and on social media platforms where the Rialto resident shared his life's journey (so far) and the significance behind his work. Today, Solorzano focuses on his mission to help others by being a voice of the underserved.

"There's a continuous lack of knowledge out there because the needs of the disability community change every single year. There are different laws and a different perspective, but we all need to follow the guidelines," he said. "At the end of the day, I see my job as removing barriers for our members and inviting providers to continue to provide services within the guidelines."

To learn more about the Independent Living Council, go to calsilc.ca.gov.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid public health plan in the country, and for the third year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. In its 27th year, IEHP supports more than 1.6 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). Today, IEHP has a growing network of nearly 6,800 providers and more than 3,000 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, go to iehp.org.

