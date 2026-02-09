California Almonds Partners with StarChefs to Showcase Almond Creativity on Restaurant Menus Across San Francisco and Los Angeles

Premier San Francisco and Los Angeles restaurants to feature original almond-centric dishes from Feb. 9-23

SAN FRANCISCO and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- California Almonds is taking over some of the most acclaimed restaurants in San Francisco and Los Angeles with the launch of Discover Almonds Week, a two-week culinary collaboration celebrating California almonds, in partnership with StarChefs. From Feb. 9-23, 2026, this program will feature innovative almond-centric dishes created by some of the country's most respected chefs.

Whether you're a foodie, a casual diner, or someone who loves discovering new flavors, this is your chance to experience California almonds in new ways. Think creative appetizers, stunning mains, and decadent desserts—all showcasing the versatility of California's favorite superfood ingredient. The unique partnership highlights how chefs across diverse cuisines are incorporating almonds in inventive ways in savory as well as sweet applications, while reinforcing the ingredient's deep connection to California's agricultural and culinary heritage.

Participating restaurants and chefs include:

San Francisco: Octavia – Chefs Jack Irving and Melissa Perello, Jules – Chef Max Blachman-Gentile, Arquet – Chef Alex Hong and Aziza – Chef Mourad Lahlou

– Chefs Jack Irving and Melissa Perello, – Chef Max Blachman-Gentile, – Chef Alex Hong and – Chef Mourad Lahlou Los Angeles: Electric Bleu – Chef Craig Hopson, Damian – Chef Jesus Cervantes, MB POST – Chefs David LeFevre and Joshua Pressman and République – Chef Margarita Manzke

"Discover Almonds Week is designed to elevate almonds within California's vibrant restaurant scene," said Clarice Turner, president and CEO of the Almond Board of California. "By partnering with celebrated chefs, we're demonstrating the remarkable versatility of almonds, while celebrating their role within California's dynamic food culture."

Each participating restaurant will feature an original, almond-centric dish on their menu as part of the activation. Guests who order the featured almond dish can enter for a chance to win a $100 restaurant gift card by sharing a photo of their meal on Instagram and tagging @StarChefs and @CaliforniaAlmonds; one winner will be selected from each restaurant. Recipes for the featured dishes will also be available on StarChefs.com, allowing diners to recreate the experience at home.

"This collaboration puts the spotlight on the talent and personal perspectives of our restaurant partners," said Will Blunt, CEO at StarChefs. "Chefs in our community are showcasing thoughtful, almond-driven dishes that reflect California heritage while offering guests with uncompromising hospitality."

For more information about Discover Almonds Week, visit StarChefs.com, and follow StarChefs on Instagram for updates throughout the event.

About California Almonds

California Almonds make life better by what we grow and how we grow. The Almond Board of California promotes natural, wholesome and quality almonds through leadership in strategic market development, innovative research, and accelerated adoption of industry best practices on behalf of the more than 7,600 almond farmers and processors in California, most of whom are multi-generational family operations. Established in 1950 and based in Modesto, California, the Almond Board of California administers a grower-enacted Federal Marketing Order under the supervision of the United States Department of Agriculture.

About StarChefs

At its core, StarChefs is a sounding board, a voice, and a trusted resource for the food & beverage industry. For 30 years, StarChefs has moved the industry forward with the sole mission to catalyze food and beverage professionals' success by giving them the tools, resources, and support they need to overcome challenges.

StarChefs' original content is driven by hundreds of in-person tastings and interviews each year with the country's top up-and-coming chefs, pastry chefs, bartenders, sommeliers, and artisans. StarChefs' print publication, the Rising Stars magazine, delivers recipes, industry trends, business intel, beverage knowledge, new techniques, and a fresh dose of inspiration to professionals across the country. StarChefs has published more than 50,000 pages of industry-focused content, generating over 4 million page views annually.

To further its mission, StarChefs hosts a variety of industry events throughout the year including its Rising Stars Awards and its annual food and beverage symposium, the StarChefs Congress. The StarChefs Rising Stars Awards celebrate up-and-coming talent across the country in five rotating markets annually. The StarChefs Congress is a three-day industry symposium where the world's most influential and innovative thought leaders present the latest techniques and concepts to over 2,000 of their peers.

