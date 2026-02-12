From Orchard to Ocean: California Almonds Partners with Almond Surfboards to Celebrate National California Day

MODESTO, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- California Almonds and Almond Surfboards are coming together to celebrate National California Day, highlighting the best of the Golden State. Rooted in shared California heritage, the collaboration authentically celebrates the lifestyle, people and places that define the state and a shared commitment to stewarding the land and its coastlines, with respect for natural resources at its core.

California is one of five locations in the world with the climate needed to grow almonds. More than 90% of California almond farms are family-owned; many passed down through multiple generations. When you bite into an almond, you're tasting California excellence. That's reason enough for every Californian to take pride in knowing that nearly 80% of the world's almonds come from their home state – a legacy of quality, innovation, and agricultural leadership.

Almond Surfboards, a California-born company based in Costa Mesa, takes its name from the state's longstanding connection to almonds and the communities that grow them. Inspired by California's agricultural heritage and laid-back surf culture, the brand embodies the spirit of the Golden State.

"California isn't just a place, but a way of life," says Natalie Henderson, director of global communications at the Almond Board of California. "From early mornings in the orchards to time spent catching waves, almonds are a simple, nourishing snack that fit seamlessly into the rhythms of California's outdoor lifestyle. Partnering with Almond Surfboards allows us to celebrate that shared sense of pride and community in an authentic way."

To kick off this partnership, a celebration will take place on Feb. 21, 2026, at 11 a.m. PT at Almond Surfboards HQ in Costa Mesa. Attendees will get to experience the energy, community and distinct California pride that makes the Golden State one of a kind: coastal vibes while savoring the simple goodness of almonds.

The event will feature almond bites, exclusive swag with custom, limited-edition artwork that pays homage to the vintage agricultural logos that embody the California spirit and the heritage of almond growing in the state. Showcased on T-shirts and custom surfboards, two lucky event attendees will have the opportunity to win a custom board. In the morning, guests can catch waves with Aaron Ashton and John West, prominent surfers in the SoCal community at the Early & Often Surf Club event to bring even more energy to the celebration.

"Working with the Almond Board of California on this project felt like a natural fit. California's landscape and agricultural heritage have always been a quiet influence on Almond Surfboards, and the name itself was never an accident," said Dave Allee, founder and owner of Almond Surfboards. "As California's largest agricultural export, almonds are deeply tied to the state's identity, making this collaboration a rare and meaningful full-circle moment for the brand."

About California Almonds

California Almonds make life better by what we grow and how we grow. The Almond Board of California promotes natural, wholesome and quality almonds through leadership in strategic market development, innovative research, and accelerated adoption of industry best practices on behalf of the more than 7,600 almond farmers and processors in California, most of whom are multi-generational family operations. Established in 1950 and based in Modesto, California, the Almond Board of California administers a grower-enacted Federal Marketing Order under the supervision of the United States Department of Agriculture.

About Almond Surfboards

Almond Surfboards is a family-owned surf company based in Southern California. Since the brand's formation in 2007, Almond Surfboards has focused on building surfboards that are timeless, durable, and genuinely fun to ride in everyday conditions. Every Almond Surfboards board is shaped and built in California, with the belief that well-made equipment should be ridden often, shared freely, and last for years.

