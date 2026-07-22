The Big Sur Land Trust Awarded American Water Charitable Foundation Water and Environment Grant

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Water Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., has announced that Big Sur Land Trust was awarded a Water and Environment grant. Big Sur Land Trust will use the funds to improve hiking trails and stewarded lands, resulting in improved coastal access.

"Receiving this grant from the American Water Charitable Foundation is truly transformative for our organization," said Sarah Digness, Institutional Giving Manger for the Big Sur Land Trust, "With this support, we can expand our efforts to protect local waterways and engage even more community members in environmental stewardship. We are grateful for the Foundation's commitment to making a lasting impact across California."

Improving hiking trails with grant funding will make outdoor access safer and more welcoming for residents and visitors, supporting healthier lifestyles and stronger community connection to local open spaces. Well-maintained trails also reduce erosion and protect nearby waterways and habitat by keeping hikers on durable routes and minimizing sediment runoff.

"We're proud to support Big Sur Land Trust's work to improve coastal access and protect the watersheds that sustain this region," said Josh Stratton of California American Water. "Investing in trail improvements helps keep people safely connected to the outdoors while promoting long-term environmental stewardship."

Cal Am and the Big Sur Land Trust partnership is supporting the community, because better trail conditions can boost local businesses and tourism by encouraging more people to explore the region year-round.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook , X and Instagram.

About California American Water

California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK) with approximately 300 dedicated employees, provides safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 720,000 people.

SOURCE American Water