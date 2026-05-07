California American Water and the American Water Charitable Foundation Provide Over $1 Million in Statewide Support to Communities in 2025

SAN DIEGO, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- California American Water announced its charitable giving for 2025. Last year, the company provided more than $672,300 through general charitable contributions and programming support to 110 organizations across California. When combined with the $403,600 in grants provided by the American Water Charitable Foundation, the total amount of support increases to over $1 million.

"At California American Water, our work extends beyond providing safe, clean and reliable water and wastewater services to our customers," said California American Water President Sarah Leeper. "Together with the American Water Charitable Foundation, we're committed to supporting organizations that make our communities a better place to live and operate."

In 2025, California American Water contributed $25,000 to local fire and rescue organizations; $26,808 to six environmental groups; $96,806 to 37 health and wellness and other related organizations; and $296,798 to 49 organizations working in the area of community sustainability.

In addition, California American Water employees engaged in philanthropy, raising $65,087 and volunteering 595 hours to local nonprofit organizations through the Foundation's Employee Volunteer and Matching Gift Program.

"The American Water Charitable Foundation is proud to partner with eligible nonprofit partners to support impactful initiatives and projects across California," said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation. "Our charitable focus to Keep Communities Flowing empowers our employees to get involved and our communities to learn how every drop counts."



The American Water Charitable Foundation's Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested over $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water.

To learn more about California American Water's community involvement, read the company's 2025 Community Impact Report.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook , X and Instagram.



About California American Water

California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water with approximately 300 dedicated employees, provides safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 720,000 people.

About the American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water, focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested more than $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water. The Foundation is funded by American Water shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.

SOURCE American Water