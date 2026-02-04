California American Water Announces New Southern California Principal of Business Development, Agatha Kotani

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- California American Water is pleased to announce that Agatha Kotani has joined the company as Principal of Business Development in Southern California.

"Agatha's deep roots in government relations and proven commitment to community engagement are a perfect fit for our mission," said Nichole Baxter, Director of Business Development for California and Hawaii American Water. "Her experience will be invaluable as we continue to work with local leaders and agencies across Southern California to expand our ability to deliver safe, clean, and reliable water and wastewater services to more communities."

In this role, Kotani will help lead the company's strategic business development outreach and growth efforts across Southern California. She will be responsible for developing new business opportunities, through strategic engagement with both municipal and privately owned water and wastewater utilities.

With nearly a decade of experience in government relations, community outreach, and public policy, Kotani is a proactive and influential leader, dedicated to achieving impactful outcomes across the public affairs landscape.

Most recently, she served as Chief of Staff at the U.S. Department of Labor's Women's Bureau as a Presidential appointee and member of the Department's leadership team. In this role, she advanced national initiatives to expand economic opportunity and improve working conditions for women nationwide. Prior to the U.S. Department of Labor, Kotani worked in both chambers of Congress, serving as Economic Policy Advisor to Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester during the post-pandemic economic recovery and as Legislative Correspondent to Senator Tom Carper on health, education, and labor issues through the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kotani has been actively involved with various city and regional organizations, including Ukleja Center of Ethical Leadership, Kiwanis Club, and the United Way of Orange County. Her extensive experience in public affairs, combined with her strategic vision, will help California American Water maintain an active role in the communities we serve through involvement in a variety of infrastructure, environmental, educational and philanthropic activities as the company continues to grow and strengthen relationships with stakeholders across the state.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's 6,700 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com

About California American Water

California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 750,000 people. For more information, visit www.californiaamwater.com

