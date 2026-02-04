Rebecca Losli Named to Honorary Commanders Class of 2027 at Scott Air Force Base

BELLEVILLE, Ill., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois American Water congratulates Rebecca Losli, President, Illinois American Water, on being named by the Scott Air Force Base to its 2027 Class of Honorary Commanders. The class is comprised of 20 community leaders from the St. Louis metropolitan region.

"As a newly inducted Honorary Commander, I look forward to growing my awareness of the base while connecting with local leaders," said Losli. "At Illinois American Water, we have partnered with Scott Air Force Base on several community initiatives, and this is a great opportunity to continue growing relationships as we collaborate to best serve our community. Additionally, American Water's Military Services Group proudly provides safe, clean and reliable water services on base."

Losli was inducted as a Base Commander for the 932 Airlift Wing. Over the next two years, she will work closely with Col. Jeffrey A. Smith, who will help guide her participation as an Honorary Commander.

The Honorary Commander program provides a two-year, in-depth orientation to the missions, programs, and assets of Scott Air Force Base. It aims to educate and increase community leaders' knowledge and understanding of the military and the installation. The program matches each Honorary Commander with a military counterpart to build one-on-one rapport and facilitate direct engagement with base units.

"This program helps them increase their understanding of our military missions, heritage, and get to know our amazing Airmen, while also giving us a platform to explore mutual areas of interest," said Col. Matt Collins, 375th Air Mobility Wing and Installation Commander. "We're looking forward to hosting these leaders for the next two years, and we welcome them to Team Scott!"

For more information about the Class of 2027 Honorary Commanders, visit: https://www.scott.af.mil/

American Water Military Services Group is proud to provide water and wastewater services to approximately 670,000 members of the military community stationed at 18 military installations across the country, including Scott Air Force Base. Learn more about American Water Miliary Service Group here.

Learn more about Illinois American Water at www.illinoisamwater.com.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's 6,700 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.



For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state, providing safe, clean and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

SOURCE American Water