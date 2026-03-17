California American Water Completes $156,500 Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade at Carmel Valley Ranch

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- California American Water recently completed a screen replacement project at the Carmel Valley Ranch wastewater treatment plant, which will reduce energy costs and improve overall efficiency. The company has managed and operated the wastewater treatment plant since 2002, consistently implementing technology upgrades to enhance efficiency and maintain operational excellence.

"The project replaced the existing effluent filters and intake screens," said Oliver Bell, Project Engineer at California American Water in Pacific Grove. "The previous screens required both more maintenance and more energy, while the improved technology increases efficiency and reduces energy needs."



Headworks screens are the critical first step in wastewater treatment. They are designed to remove large debris such as rags, wipes, plastics, and inorganic materials from influent sewage to protect downstream equipment like pumps and biological systems.



"We replaced the rotating drum screens that required constant cleaning and maintenance," continued Bell. "The new screens resulted in a cleaner downstream process."

An important element of California American Water's wastewater treatment program includes ongoing Fats, Oils and Grease (F.O.G.) education. F.O.G. education helps to inform customers on proper disposal of household and kitchen materials to avoid disposal of improper materials down drains and into the filtering equipment, reducing the risk of clogging and system backups.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook , X and Instagram.

About California American Water

California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK) with approximately 300 dedicated employees, provides safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 720,000 people.

SOURCE American Water