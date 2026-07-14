West Virginia American Water Opens Firefighting Grant Program to Support Local Departments

CHARLESTON, W.Va., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From replacing critical equipment to supporting training needs, West Virginia American Water is continuing to support local firefighters by opening applications for the 2026 Firefighting Support Grant Program.

"Fire Departments are on the front lines of protecting communities across our state every day," said Scott Wyman, president of West Virginia American Water. "We're proud to support fire companies and their work with resources that help keep people, essential infrastructure and community services safe."

Fire departments and emergency management agencies can apply for grants of up to $1,000 to support equipment, training or other critical needs.

To apply, organizations must provide a letter of application, which includes:

Contact name, email address and phone number

Description of the organization(s) seeking support, including fire company name, address of fire company and county in which the fire company is located

Overview and timeline of the project to be funded

Problem/challenges that the project will address

Grant amount requested (maximum $1,000)

Summary of project budget and any additional funding sources

A completed W-9 form

Full application details are available on the Firefighting Support Grant page of the company's website. For more information, please contact Miranda Dillon at [email protected].

Applications must be emailed or postmarked by Monday, August 3. Recipients will be notified by August 31.

Since 2013, West Virginia American Water's Firefighting Support Grant has awarded 185 grants totaling over $157,000 to fire departments and emergency management agencies across the state. These funds support projects that strengthen local response and preparedness.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About West Virginia American Water

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 300 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 610,000 people.

SOURCE American Water