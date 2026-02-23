California American Water Honors MLK Day with Donation Drive Supporting the Gathering Inn

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To honor Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy of service, California American Water's Culture Committee organized a donation drive benefiting The Gathering Inn, a Placer County nonprofit that provides shelter, essential resources, and supportive services to people experiencing homelessness. The drive ran from January 12 through February 2, with donations collected at California American Water's Sacramento office and delivered to the organization.

Throughout the campaign, employees donated hundreds of essential items, including hygiene supplies, rain gear, socks, clothing, and comfort items, to help replenish The Gathering Inn's most urgently needed items. Contributions like these help the organization support disadvantaged individuals who rely on them for stability, health, and comfort during challenging times.

The effort was led by Meghan Pistolesi, Senior Coordinator in California American Water's Engineering Department, who expressed gratitude for the team's support. "The generosity shown by our team reflects the true spirit of Dr. King's message," said Pistolesi. "Every item donated helps restore dignity and hope for someone in our community."

This effort stands as a collective reminder that meaningful change begins with simple acts of service. To learn more about how to contribute or volunteer year-round, visit www.thegatheringinn.com.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn , Facebook , X and Instagram .

About California American Water

California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, provides safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 750,000 people.

SOURCE American Water