Water Quality Reports Available Online for Iowa American Water Customers

Reports show drinking water in all service areas meets quality standards

DAVENPORT, Iowa, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Iowa American Water announced today that its most recent Water Quality Reports are now available for all service areas on its website at iowaamwater.com/wqreports. The company is proud to report that once again, the drinking water provided to over 225,000 people in Iowa meets or surpasses both state and federal water quality standards for all regulated substances, including lead.

"At Iowa American Water, our mission is to provide safe, clean, reliable, and affordable water our customers can trust every time they turn on the tap," said Brad Nielsen, President of Iowa American Water. "These annual reports give customers a clear, transparent look at the quality of their water, where it comes from and how we work every day to protect the sources that keep our communities flowing."

Annual water quality reports, also known as "consumer confidence reports," detail the quality of water that the company provides to its customers using data collected from water quality testing in its local systems in the previous year, most recently between January and December 2025. It highlights the compounds detected in treated drinking water in comparison to the compliance standards established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Iowa Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). To enhance education and transparency, the report also includes results of tests conducted on certain unregulated compounds in areas where they are present.

"We take pride in the work our team does every day to deliver high-quality water service", Nielsen added. "Our water quality reports are one more way we demonstrate our commitment to our customers."

Customers can access the water quality report specific to their area by visiting iowaamwater.com/wqreports and searching by zip code. Printed copies of the report are also available to customers who do not wish to access it online. Customers can call the company's customer service center at 866-641-2108, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., to request a hard copy of their local report.

To learn more about Iowa American Water's commitment to water education, environmental stewardship, and quality service, visit: https://www.amwater.com/iaaw/Water-Wastewater-Information/watershed-protection

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook , X and Instagram.

About Iowa American Water

Iowa American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 85 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 225,000 people.

For more information, visit iowaamwater.com and follow Iowa American Water on Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

SOURCE American Water