California American Water Invests $6 Million in Antelope Community Water Quality with Fox Park Well Treatment Plant

Treatment Plant for Hexavalent Chromium added to meet new State drinking water standards

ANTELOPE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- California American Water is investing $6 million to construct a new treatment plant for Antelope's Fox Park Well. The project strengthens local water infrastructure and helps ensure safe, clean, and reliable drinking water and includes advanced treatment technology to remove hexavalent chromium (CrVI). The new treatment plant helps ensure compliance with California's updated drinking water standard of 10 micrograms of CrVI per liter of water (10 parts per billion), or about 10 drops of water in an Olympic-sized swimming pool.

"This investment reflects our commitment to the communities we serve," said Charlie Wolfe, Principal Project Delivery Engineer for California American Water. "By upgrading our infrastructure now, we are helping making sure customers continue to receive safe, clean, and reliable high-quality water that meets California's high standards."

The Fox Park Well Treatment Project is part of California American Water's ongoing mission to continue investing in infrastructure and facilities. The new facility uses advanced filters to remove naturally occurring CrVI ensuring compliance with California's strict safety standards and is an important step to protect community health and shows California American Water's commitment to the communities it serves.

The project is part of a broader water quality initiative to address CrVI across Northern California. California American Water is also upgrading treatment systems at other facilities, including Antelope's Watt-Davidson Treatment Plant, Dunnigan Treatment Plant, and Parkway's Stocker and Southgate Treatment Plants.

"Projects like this are about building trust and delivering long-term value to our customers while meeting or surpassing regulatory standards," said Audie Foster, Director of Operations at California American Water's Northern Division. "We are proud to continue to make improvements that help keep life flowing for families in Antelope."

Construction is underway and expected to continue through 2027. Once complete, this facility will provide long-term reliability and peace of mind for Antelope customers.

