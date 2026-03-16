California American Water Provides Customers with Leak-Saving Tips During Fix a Leak Week 2026

SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- California American Water is recognizing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Fix a Leak Week 2026 by sharing simple, practical tips customers can use to locate and address common household leaks that wastewater, drive up bills, and strain home plumbing. that wastewater, drive up bills, and strain home plumbing.

"Finding and fixing leaks can help customers protect their water, homes, businesses and monthly bills," said Garry Hofer, Vice President of Operations for California American Water. "At the same time, California American Water is investing $200 million over the next three years to modernize water and wastewater infrastructure across our service footprint, including replacing aging pipes."

Household leaks are more common than many people realize. According to the EPA, leaks affect about one in 10 homes and can waste more than 90 gallons of water each day.

Here are a few places where leaks are often found:

Toilets : A defective plunger ball or flapper valve can waste water by causing the tank to continually drain and refill. To test, drop a dye-tracing tablet or a small amount of food coloring in the tank and wait 5 minutes. If the dye-colored water seeps into the bowl, you may have a leak and need to replace the defective part.

: A defective plunger ball or flapper valve can waste water by causing the tank to continually drain and refill. To test, drop a dye-tracing tablet or a small amount of food coloring in the tank and wait 5 minutes. If the dye-colored water seeps into the bowl, you may have a leak and need to replace the defective part. Faucets : A leaky faucet can waste up to 3,200 gallons of water per year. If you notice one dripping, try closing it tightly. If it continues to drip, the washer may need to be replaced.

: A leaky faucet can waste up to 3,200 gallons of water per year. If you notice one dripping, try closing it tightly. If it continues to drip, the washer may need to be replaced. Washing Machines and Dishwashers : If you see water on the floor near your washing machine or dishwasher, that could indicate a leak. You may want to call your repair service.

: If you see water on the floor near your washing machine or dishwasher, that could indicate a leak. You may want to call your repair service. Bathtubs and Showers : Check the spout and showerhead for dripping water. New washers may be needed on the faucet handles.

: Check the spout and showerhead for dripping water. New washers may be needed on the faucet handles. Boiler Systems: If the sound of running water is continuous and does not stop and start periodically, there may be a leak. Contact a professional to check and perform repairs.

Learn more by downloading California American Water's leak-detection kit and checking out the company's Fix a Leak Week blog post. Customers can also review water use for unexpected spikes and manage accounts through MyWater, California American Water's online customer portal.

Additional tips on water conservation and the value of water are available through the company's Water Learning Center.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable, and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors, and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About California American Water

California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK) with approximately 300 dedicated employees, provides safe, clean, reliable, and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 720,000 people.

SOURCE American Water