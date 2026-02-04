Florida, California, Nevada and Georgia Latest New Freeway Franchise Expansions

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of being named as one of the top 500 franchise opportunities in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, Freeway Insurance is excited to announce four new Freeway Franchise locations have been opened in the last quarter of 2025.

Freeway Insurance has been recognized as the fastest-growing auto insurance franchise nationwide. A division of Confie, the leading personal lines insurer in the U.S., Freeway now operates in 25 states and has expanded its franchise network by 147% over the past two years, with more than 70 locations sold and counting.

"Rather than placing obstacles in the way of ownership, Freeway focuses on clearing them—offering a time-tested framework, continuous mentorship, and a service-first mission that positions franchise partners for long-term success while reshaping the auto insurance industry," said Alex Trachtman, Senior Vice President of Franchise Sales and Operations. "By equipping owners with the right resources and a clear path forward, we're enabling them to build lasting success while creating positive change in the communities they serve."

The latest franchise locations and their owners include:

Bonita Springs, FL - Annmarie Cena

Lake Elsinore, CA - Eva Brambila

Las Vegas, NV - Ailyn Alonso

Marietta, GA - Peter Lelekis

Joining the Freeway Insurance franchise is designed to be both accessible and cost-effective, with an initial franchise fee of $25,000 and a reduced $15,000 fee available for honorably discharged veterans. As consumers increasingly seek affordable and flexible insurance solutions, Freeway Insurance continues to grow its national footprint and welcomes new franchise partners interested in expanding with the brand.

For more information on franchise opportunities with Freeway Insurance, visit www.freewayfranchise.com.

About Freeway Insurance

Founded in 1987, Freeway Insurance provides affordable and flexible insurance solutions through a "click, call, or come-in" approach. With a rapidly growing franchise network, Freeway offers entrepreneurs a proven, low-cost business model backed by strong corporate support. Recognized by Entrepreneur magazine as a top Low-Cost Franchise, Freeway specializes in auto, commercial vehicle, homeowners, renters, and other insurance products. Freeway Insurance is part of Confie, the leading national personal lines insurance distribution company. For franchise opportunities, visit www.freewayfranchise.com.

Contact:

Rose Carter

1-877-822-3024

SOURCE Freeway Insurance