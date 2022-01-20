California Association of REALTORS® partners with Lone Wolf to expand leading technology suite for members

CAMBRIDGE, ON and DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lone Wolf Technologies ("Lone Wolf") and the California Association of REALTORS® ("C.A.R.") are pleased to announce a new partnership that expands the association's technology suite for its nearly 210,000 members. The suite integrates new member benefits for offer management (OfferPlace), instant client messaging (iMessage), and the top CRM in real estate (LionDesk) to the current member benefits Transactions (zipForm Edition), zipLogix Digital Ink® 2.0, zipForm Mobile, MLS-Connect, Forms Advisor, and zipForm standard edition.

OfferPlace is an offer management system that works within Transactions (zipForm Edition), saving agents time by importing offer details or listing data directly into a transaction. Transactions (zipForm Edition) itself is a complete transaction management system, preloaded with the C.A.R standard forms, templates, and cloud storage to keep documents secure and organized. iMessage enables agents to share transaction PDFs, forms, and listings directly from an iPhone and captures all shared items in the transaction history. Coming in April 2022 for C.A.R. members is LionDesk, real estate's leading CRM, which transforms lead generation and relationship building with AI lead follow-up, video email and texting campaigns, stylish landing pages, and more. These tools simplify the real estate experience for agents and their clients by replacing painstaking processes with digital actions that take mere moments.

"We are so pleased to be able to offer such a robust set of solutions as benefits for our members," said John Sebree, CEO of C.A.R. "Our eye is always on the future of the real estate business and anticipating the needs of our members and their clients. We're looking to fully equip our members to work successfully in the digital world, and we felt that Lone Wolf was the right company out there that can deliver the tools they need now, while being able to support them in the future with the tools they'll need to respond to changes in technology and in the consumer space."

Transactions (zipForm Edition) is a gateway to a complete real estate experience for agents, buyers, and sellers, designed to include all the essential tools that agents need in the workplace. With their selection of Lone Wolf products as member benefits, C.A.R. also included additional tools that integrate with Transactions (zipForm Edition)— zipLogix Digital Ink® 2.0, a secure digital signing solution created specifically for real estate professionals, and zipForm Mobile, which brings the power of Transactions (zipForm Edition) to an agent's mobile device. Transactions (zipForm Edition) is essentially the digital Swiss Army knife for real estate professionals, with a tool for each aspect of the real estate process. The adaptability of the product is why agents across the country —and the real estate industry as a whole — have come to depend on Transactions as an integral part of their business.

"We couldn't be more honored to partner with such an influential organization and provide our solutions to so many C.A.R. members," said Jimmy Kelly, CEO of Lone Wolf. "Real estate is all about people helping other people buy and sell homes. We don't provide technology to replace people in the process, but rather, to make it simpler for them to do the things they have always done—like grow their business, guide buyers and sellers, network, and make new relationships—and will continue to do so in the future."

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.5 million real estate professionals across Canada and the U.S. With cloud solutions for agents, brokers, franchises, and MLSs and associations alike, the company provides the entire real estate industry with the tools they need to amaze clients, build their business, and improve profits—from transactions to back office, insights, and more, all in one place. Lone Wolf's head offices are in Cambridge, ON, and Dallas, TX.

About California Association of REALTORS®

Leading the way…® in California real estate for more than 110 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with more than 200,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.

