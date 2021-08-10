California-Based Firm with $300MM in Assets Affiliates with Arkadios Capital

"Arkadios delivers high-level personal service," McKee said. "Throughout my due diligence process, I found them to be flexible and accommodating and willing to work with us to find solutions."

After co-founding one of the fastest-growing RIAs in the county, ACG Wealth, David Millican launched Arkadios as an alternative to the ongoing commoditization in the broker/dealer industry. The boutique firm specializes in supporting high quality, professional and growth oriented wealth management firms. Its team is able to avoid the "one-size-fits all" approach to supporting an advisor's business, which allows them to work harder to fully understand their unique needs.

"We created Arkadios to serve successful advisors like John, who have grown their businesses using the traditional avenues but are in a position to reach the next level with the right partner," said David Millican, Founder and CEO of Arkadios Capital. "John and his team talked to several independent broker-dealers, and we are thrilled they chose to move to our growing platform."

Atlanta-based Arkadios has grown to more than $4.25B in assets on its platform and more than tripled its revenue. It has been named the fastest-growing IBD in the country by Investment News, and Financial Planning ranks Arkadios among the top IBDs in the United States.

About Arkadios Capital

Successful independent advisors founded Arkadios Capital with independent advisors in mind. As a result, it has more than tripled its revenue, grown to more than 80 advisors and added an institutional bond desk and real estate investment team. With the highest ethical standards, the broker-dealer specializes in customized investment options focused on individual investors. The hybrid IBD has more than $4.25 billion in associated assets. For more information, visit www.arkadios.com.

SOURCE Arkadios Capital

Related Links

http://www.arkadioscapital.com

