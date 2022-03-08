California Based Franchisee Wins Multiple Prestigious Honors in FASTSIGNS® Network

The FASTSIGNS ® Award is the most prestigious recognition in the franchise network of over 750 locations in nine countries worldwide. It is presented to the franchisees who best represent the FASTSIGNS ® brand in their community and the network, as they provide exceptional customer service, mentorship, company culture and employee development.

The IFA Franchisee of the Year award recognizes leading franchisees who exemplify at least one of IFA's " Open for Opportunity " core pillars: Community, Workforce, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Veterans.

"I am honored and humbled by being named the recipient of the FASTSIGNS® Award and the IFA Franchisee of the Year award. To have my name included with the other incredible people who have received both of these awards is something I will cherish forever," said Stan Gray. "I am grateful for the drive and determination that my team has shown to allow us to be successful in the face of adversity. Everyone, from myself, my family and my team are thankful to have the backing of FASTSIGNS® and the IFA network and their outstanding support of enabling our success."

Gray, a retired Navy Reserve veteran, received undergraduate degrees in Business Administration and Architecture from Mississippi State University and later went on to get a Masters in Architecture and Urban Design from Columbia University in New York City. Gray's background includes architectural design and management, real estate development, and graphic communications, including his military service.

Gray shared his story of being a veteran business owner as a panelist at the opening general session for the IFA Convention. Where he spoke about how veterans' successes can be attributed to their military service and how Franchising gives them a chance to serve again.

Gray purchased and opened his first FASTSIGNS® franchise in 2015 in Long Beach and added a Torrance location in 2017. Due to the pandemic and strict COVID-19 restrictions, Stan and his team took the time to define their processes more efficiently in their collaborative approach. He has made it a priority to discuss and redevelop short and long-term strategies. This includes the business process for his franchises and creating solidarity with his teams, their community, and a network of other local small businesses. Gray believes that a well-educated and trained team that works together is the key to their success.

"Working within the FASTSIGNS® network is a lot like my experience serving. From international corporate teams to each franchise, everyone is always on the same page, working toward the same mission," said Gray. "I believe in the process. In the military, there are standard procedures that are essential to follow. When you buy into a process, you stay on the path. I've bought into the FASTSIGNS® process and am committed to FASTSIGNS® and will continue my path with them."

Gray's passion and energy for the FASTSIGNS® brand and his team is unmatched. Gray sees his team as a group of go-getters who make the impossible possible daily.

"Stan Gray is a one-of-a-kind asset to FASTSIGNS®. He represents the FASTSIGNS® brand with poise and professionalism. He's also an example of what it means to be a meaningful member of his community, our brand and the IFA as an influential leader for all franchise owners, " said Catherine Monson, CEO at FASTSIGNS® and the Chair of the International Franchise Association from February 2020 through February 2022. "Stan deserves all the credit for being recognized with these most prestigious honors. Both the FASTSIGNS® Award and the IFA Franchisee of the Year Award are an acknowledgement of his excellence in his role and commitment to FASTSIGNS® and the positive power of the franchise business model. "

SOURCE FASTSIGNS International, Inc.