California Community Foundation Announces New Chair and Board Members

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Community Foundation (CCF) today announced that the CCF board of directors have elected a new chair and two new members to serve on the organization's 22-member board.

Gloria Molina a former member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the current chair-elect of CCF's board of directors, will serve a two-year term as chair effective July 1, 2021. Molina succeeds Jim E. Berliner, president and chief investment officer of Westmount Asset Management, who has been serving as chair of the board since July 1, 2019. Berliner will remain on the full board of directors as chair emeritus.

In addition, Alfred Fraijo Jr., partner in the Real Estate, Land Use and Natural Resources Practice Group at Sheppard Mullin, and Dr. Darline P. Robles, Professor of Clinical Education at the USC Rossier School of Education, were elected to serve initial three-year terms on the CCF board of directors.

"I am humbled and honored that my colleagues have chosen me to lead CCF during such a historic time for our community and our organization. I am ready to do my part to help CCF continue its mission to strengthen Los Angeles communities," stated California Community Foundation Chair and former Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor Gloria Molina. "I would like to thank my predecessor. We are extremely fortunate to have benefited from Jim Berliner's leadership during this unprecedented time in our organization's history. Under his tenure CCF was able to uphold its pledge to contribute to the health and well-being of all Angelenos during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, as well as give resources to address the root causes of systemic issues and persistent barriers to create lasting changes in our communities. I look forward to continuing to work with him in his new role as chair emeritus and the new members of the CCF board."

Louise Henry Bryson, chair emerita of the J. Paul Getty Trust, completed her service on the CCF board of directors as of June 30, 2021. Bryson served three, three-year terms after joining the board in July of 2012.

Molina stated, "We also extend our sincerest appreciation to Louise Henry Bryson for her unwavering commitment to furthering our organization's mission through her years of service on the CCF board of directors. Her leadership and strong dedication to the organization and Los Angeles community have been extraordinarily valuable."

Three members of the CCF board of directors were also re-elected to serve a second three-year term. These individuals include, Alejandra Campoverdi, Vice Chair, Golden State Opportunity; Elyssa Elbaz, Manager, Elbaz Family Foundation; and Daniel G. Weiss, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Angeleno Group LLC. In addition, two members of the CCF board of directors were re-elected to serve a third and final three-year term: Gwen Baba, General Partner, Commercial and Residential Real Estate Investments; and Thomas A. Saenz, President and General Counsel, Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

