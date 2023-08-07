California Credit Union Adds 55,000 Surcharge-Free ATMs for Members Through Allpoint Network

News provided by

California Credit Union

07 Aug, 2023, 11:20 ET

** Credit Union Now Offers 85,000+ Surcharge-Free ATMs Worldwide for Members **

GLENDALE, Calif., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California Credit Union today announced that it has joined the Allpoint Network, providing an additional 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs for its 170,000 members. Including its existing CO-OP ATM Network, California Credit Union members now have access to more than 85,000 surcharge-free ATMs worldwide.

Conveniently located at major retail locations coast-to-coast, including leading pharmacy, grocery, convenience, and big-box retailers, Allpoint Network ATMs will save California Credit Union members time as well as ATM fees. Through the partnership, California Credit Union-branded ATMs will be located in major retail locations in San Diego and the greater Los Angeles area.

"We are continually working to bring our members more value, convenience and cost savings. Partnering with Allpoint allows us to eliminate ATM fees and offer an enhanced member experience by providing surcharge-free access to cash at convenient retail locations where members already shop, including major brand pharmacy, grocery, convenience and big box retailers," said California Credit Union President & CEO Steve O'Connell. "By adding access to the Allpoint ATM Network, we are almost tripling the number of ATMs available to members so they will never be far from a surcharge-free ATM, wherever they are traveling or doing their day-to-day shopping. Our expanded ATM network, along with our Virtual Branch, online and mobile banking, will also benefit our newest members in San Bernardino and Ventura Counties as we continue to expand into new service areas."

Members can find a convenient surcharge-free ATM here or search on California Credit Union's 5-Star Rated Mobile App.  

About California Credit Union
California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets over $4.5 billion, more than 170,000 members, and 24 retail branches. The credit union serves community members and businesses in the California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Ventura as well as school employees throughout the state. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. The credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Visit ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion.

