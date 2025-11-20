California Credit Union Foundation Provides $5,000 in Grants To Local Teachers For Innovative Classroom Projects

GLENDALE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Creating sensory based learning experiences for kindergarten students, starting a pickleball program for middle schoolers, funding a short film project for elementary school students and building small race cars for Engineering Club students are just some of the school projects receiving funding from California Credit Union Foundation through its Fall 2025 Teacher Grant program.

(L/R) California Credit Union AVP School & Community Development Mariam Nasiry presents a California Credit Union Foundation Teacher Grant to Ann Street Elementary School Teacher Grant Recipient Sofia Frank and Principal Forrest Baird. The grant will be used to fund a Friendship Bench at the school to promote empathy, kindness and proactive inclusion.
As part of its commitment to help educators create innovative learning opportunities for their students, the Foundation provided 10 grants to underwrite class projects in Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura counties. The credit union grants will fund a diverse range of programs illustrating the commitment teachers bring to their classrooms and communities.

"At California Credit Union Foundation, we believe great communities start with great classrooms," said California Credit Union Foundation President Marvel Ford. "These grants celebrate the educators who go above and beyond to engage their students and spark a love of learning. We're proud to support their work and the positive impact it has across our schools." 

The Fall 2025 California Credit Union Foundation Teacher Grant recipients include:

Grant Recipient

School

City

Javier Chavez

Sandburg Middle School

Glendora

Leanne Convis

William Northrup Elementary School

Alhambra

Sofia Frank

Ann Street Elementary School

Los Angeles

Isabel R. Gonzalez

La Salle Ave. Elementary School

Los Angeles

Enrique Hueyopa

Edward R Roybal Learning Center

Los Angeles

Martha Jimenez-Ito

Rio Mesa High School

Oxnard

Stephanie Li

Azusa High School

Azusa

Susie Loh

Delevan Drive Elementary School

Los Angeles

Stephen Talty

Mt. Washington Elementary School

Los Angeles

Mitchell Tao

Pacific Drive Elementary School

Fullerton

Since the creation of the program in 2012, California Credit Union and its Foundation have awarded $225,000 in teacher grants to support innovative learning projects. Up to 20 grants are awarded bi-annually in the spring and fall. Any full-time classroom teacher in San Diego, Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Ventura County, or credit union members actively teaching in California, can apply for a grant for a program that has clearly defined learning objectives tied to students' academic needs, displays creativity in education, and targets a significant number of students.

About California Credit Union Foundation
 California Credit Union Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that serves as the philanthropic arm of California Credit Union. California Credit Union is a federally chartered full-service credit union founded in 1933 with assets of more than $5 billion, over 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. Named a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union in 2024 & 2025, California Credit Union membership is available to community members and businesses nationwide. The Foundation works to strengthen the financial well-being of our communities by providing targeted resources to non-profit partners creating meaningful change across the credit union's service areas. California Credit Union funds all administrative costs of the Foundation, enabling it to return 100% of donations back into community programs. California Federal Credit Union operates as California Credit Union. Please visit ccu.com/foundation to learn more or make a tax-deductible donation, or follow the Foundation on Instagram® @ccufoundation.

