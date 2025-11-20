California Credit Union Foundation Provides $5,000 in Grants To Local Teachers For Innovative Classroom Projects

GLENDALE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Creating sensory based learning experiences for kindergarten students, starting a pickleball program for middle schoolers, funding a short film project for elementary school students and building small race cars for Engineering Club students are just some of the school projects receiving funding from California Credit Union Foundation through its Fall 2025 Teacher Grant program.

(L/R) California Credit Union AVP School & Community Development Mariam Nasiry presents a California Credit Union Foundation Teacher Grant to Ann Street Elementary School Teacher Grant Recipient Sofia Frank and Principal Forrest Baird. The grant will be used to fund a Friendship Bench at the school to promote empathy, kindness and proactive inclusion.

As part of its commitment to help educators create innovative learning opportunities for their students, the Foundation provided 10 grants to underwrite class projects in Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura counties. The credit union grants will fund a diverse range of programs illustrating the commitment teachers bring to their classrooms and communities.

"At California Credit Union Foundation, we believe great communities start with great classrooms," said California Credit Union Foundation President Marvel Ford. "These grants celebrate the educators who go above and beyond to engage their students and spark a love of learning. We're proud to support their work and the positive impact it has across our schools."

The Fall 2025 California Credit Union Foundation Teacher Grant recipients include:

Grant Recipient School City Javier Chavez Sandburg Middle School Glendora Leanne Convis William Northrup Elementary School Alhambra Sofia Frank Ann Street Elementary School Los Angeles Isabel R. Gonzalez La Salle Ave. Elementary School Los Angeles Enrique Hueyopa Edward R Roybal Learning Center Los Angeles Martha Jimenez-Ito Rio Mesa High School Oxnard Stephanie Li Azusa High School Azusa Susie Loh Delevan Drive Elementary School Los Angeles Stephen Talty Mt. Washington Elementary School Los Angeles Mitchell Tao Pacific Drive Elementary School Fullerton

Since the creation of the program in 2012, California Credit Union and its Foundation have awarded $225,000 in teacher grants to support innovative learning projects. Up to 20 grants are awarded bi-annually in the spring and fall. Any full-time classroom teacher in San Diego, Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Ventura County, or credit union members actively teaching in California, can apply for a grant for a program that has clearly defined learning objectives tied to students' academic needs, displays creativity in education, and targets a significant number of students.

About California Credit Union Foundation

California Credit Union Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that serves as the philanthropic arm of California Credit Union. California Credit Union is a federally chartered full-service credit union founded in 1933 with assets of more than $5 billion, over 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. Named a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union in 2024 & 2025, California Credit Union membership is available to community members and businesses nationwide. The Foundation works to strengthen the financial well-being of our communities by providing targeted resources to non-profit partners creating meaningful change across the credit union's service areas. California Credit Union funds all administrative costs of the Foundation, enabling it to return 100% of donations back into community programs. California Federal Credit Union operates as California Credit Union. Please visit ccu.com/foundation to learn more or make a tax-deductible donation, or follow the Foundation on Instagram® @ccufoundation.

