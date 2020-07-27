California Credit Union and Los Angeles Unified School District Announce 2020 "Rookie of the Year" Teacher Awards

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- California Credit Union, in partnership with the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), recently honored 17 first-year District teachers through its annual Rookie of the Year program. California Credit Union, which has served the education community with premier financial services for more than 80 years, created the Rookie of the Year program in 2015 to recognize exceptional new LAUSD teachers within the greater Los Angeles community.

The Rookie of the Year winners were recognized during a virtual ceremony on July 23rd, which included the teachers and their guests, as well as California Credit Union and Los Angeles Unified School District officials.

California Credit Union CEO Steve O'Connell said, "We are proud to honor each of the 2020 LAUSD Rookies of the Year for their outstanding commitment to bringing learning to life for their students, particularly during this very challenging year. All of us have experienced the life-changing influence of teachers in our early years, and we have the greatest respect for the creativity and dedication of these educators. We want to celebrate each of these teachers, and congratulate them for a wonderful start to their LAUSD career."

"Congratulations to our Rookies of the Year," Los Angeles Unified Superintendent Austin Beutner said. "I look forward to working together as we start a new school year and to seeing the many contributions they will make to our students, schools and the communities they serve."

Representing elementary, middle and high schools throughout the greater Los Angeles area, the 2020 Rookies of the Year are:

Winner School Edwin Arbaiza Clinton Middle School Sarah Baker Calabash Charter Academy Mary Jane Barajas Dr. Maya Angelou Community High School Mallory Brighton Sherman Oaks Elementary Charter Jocelyn "Danielle" Bulante Roosevelt High School Terrill Clark Bushnell Way Elementary Kathleen Clark Girls Academy Leadership Academy Robert Docter Van Nuys High School Olga Dubenchuk Arts Academy of Los Angeles Sarah Langley Andasol Manuel Martinez Pereira John R. Wooden High School Jessica Miller Flournoy Elementary and STEAM Magnet Jay Park Social Justice Humanitas Academy Elizabeth Rodriguez Budlong Avenue Elementary Abigail Romero 153rd Street Elementary Melissa Smith Brockton Avenue Elementary Sara Valdez South East High School

The winning teachers were selected based on a number of factors, including effectiveness in preparing and delivering instruction, providing a positive classroom climate with strong routines and procedures, adopting a dynamic and engaging teaching style, and showing high levels of professionalism.

California Credit Union created the Rookie of the Year program in partnership with LAUSD to acknowledge first-year District teachers who have shown exemplary commitment to education. Teachers are nominated by school administrators, and winners are selected by a LAUSD committee. Since the program began in 2015, California Credit Union has recognized 112 LAUSD teachers as a Rookie of the Year.

